LPL Risk Management Partners with Patriot Growth Insurance Services and Expands Patriot's New York Footprint

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LPL Risk Management has partnered with Patriot Growth Insurance Services LLC, one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance services firms. This partnership expands Patriot's ever-growing presence in New York, which includes more than 10 agencies offering risk management, property and casualty and employee benefit insurance solutions.

LPL was formed in 1998 after the purchase of the Paul Liotta Agency and is now led by Anthony Pomilla and Donna Zehentner. The agency provides property and casualty and personal insurance. LPL has earned a strong reputation for its approach and mission of educating clients on innovative risk-management solutions that meet each client's unique needs.

"Patriot's operating philosophy aligns well with our strategic vision, and they provide a wealth of resources to us so that we can provide our clients with even more solutions," said Anthony Pomilla. "This partnership allows us to grow our agency, collaborate with other like-minded partner agencies, and provide our clients and employees with a greater depth and breadth of resources and solutions. I know we made the right decision."

"As Patriot continues to expand in the New York marketplace, specifically Long Island, we knew LPL Risk management would be an ideal fit," said Steve Carroll, Senior Vice President of M&A at Patriot. "Our core values are perfectly aligned, and LPL is poised to continue their impressive growth, driven by an experienced team and a diverse client base. We're grateful and excited to ride alongside LPL on their growth journey."

About Patriot Growth Insurance Services

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 35th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance. With more than 1,650 employees operating in 125 locations across 24 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please visit www.patriotgis.com.

