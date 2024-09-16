ROSEMONT, Ill., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LRS has officially been named to the National Association for Business Resources' 2024 Chicago Best and Brightest Companies to Work For list. The list, which scores companies based on criteria ranging from compensation and work-life balance to diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, is a benchmark for which Chicago companies prioritize the wellbeing of their employees and community.

LRS Named To National Association for Business Resources’ Best and Brightest 2024, Chicago

"While we're spread across the Midwest, we're proud to call Chicago our home," said LRS Chief Operations Officer Tony Cincotta. "We're honored to have been selected for this award, as the wellbeing of our employees and community remain paramount in everything we do. We remain committed to fostering an inclusive culture of continuous learning and environmental stewardship and making significant strides in Chicago's sustainability efforts."

This prestigious award recognizes companies that demonstrate exceptional innovation in business practices and human resources. With a ten-to-one acceptance rate, LRS is proud to be among the elite organizations leading the way in employee engagement and wellbeing.

LRS is on a mission to significantly increase Chicago's circularity and educate the community about recycling. In 2023, LRS unveiled The Exchange, a $50 million material recovery facility (MRF) built in the Stockyards neighborhood of Chicago. Since the unveiling, it's served as an educational hub for Chicagoans and diverted more than 224 million pounds of Chicago's recyclables from landfills. Most recently named the National Waste and Recycling Association's Facility of the Year, The Exchange is a testament to LRS' commitment to transparency in sustainability.

In addition to investments in safety and technology, which have reduced accident frequency, LRS has also held over 50 training exercises to enhance employee education and provides new hires with 10 days of on-the-job training. Additional programs like LRS' partnership with Universal Technical Institute and the Cultural Advisory Board support team member career growth and create a dialogue across teams around employee engagement and DEI efforts.

LRS' continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and responsible waste management, and is pleased to be releasing its first-ever Sustainability Report which will be unveiled later this month. The report highlights achievements in waste diversion and sustainability, aligning with LRS' mission of transparency and accountability, in addition to employee engagement programs that have made the hauler one of Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work for 2024.

About LRS

LRS is among the nation's leading independent waste diversion, recycling and portable services providers. Since 2013, LRS has specialized in delivering an exceptional customer experience for millions of residential and commercial customers across nine states: Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Kansas, Arkansas. Diversified and growing, LRS also offers affordable roll-off container services, C&D recycling and portable restroom rentals. LRS owns and operates more than 70 facilities and thrives on the passion of nearly 2,300 full-time employees. LRS has earned numerous accolades for its success, including being named in Crain's Chicago Business' Fast 50, NABR's Best and Brightest lists across the Midwest, and receiving the NWRA Facility of the Year award for its newest MRF, The Exchange. The company provides safe, innovative, sustainability-driven services to clean and beautify the cities, neighborhoods, and communities it serves. To learn more visit www.LRSrecycles.com .

