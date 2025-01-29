LRS WORKERS UNIONIZE WITH TEAMSTERS

Dozens of Illinois-Based Drivers Secure Teamsters Representation

WAUCONDA, Ill., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of 46 drivers at Lakeshore Recycling Services (LRS) has voted to join the Teamsters. They are now among the ranks of hundreds of LRS workers nationwide who have secured Teamsters representation.

"This wasn't an easy fight, but it was well worth it," said Rafael Gavina Jr., a driver at LRS. "It's true what they say: there is strength in numbers, and we proved that point. Now that we're Teamsters, we're ready to fight for the contract we deserve."

LRS drivers provide essential waste services to homes and businesses across the country. These workers voted to unionize so they can receive the higher wages, better benefits, and improved job security that come with a Teamsters contract.

"LRS isn't as anti-worker as some of the companies we deal with — like Republic and Waste Management — but this was still a hard-fought campaign. We couldn't have done it without the hard work of Joint Council 25 and the International Organizing Department," said Chuck Stiles, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division. "These workers showed real grit throughout the whole organizing campaign. We can't wait to help them secure a fair labor agreement that guarantees they're treated with decency."

