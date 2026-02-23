LSC Accelerates AI Infrastructure With 500-Mile Dark Fiber Route Boosted by 8 ILAs Linking St. Louis and Tulsa

SOUTHGATE, Mich., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Source Communications (LSC), a leading provider of high-capacity, future-proof dark fiber networks, announces a new long-haul route connecting St. Louis, Missouri, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. The 500-mile route features a hyperscale tenant and eight in-line amplifiers (ILAs) to boost signal strength along the route and prevent degradation.

Regional connectivity on high-capacity, diverse long-haul dark fiber routes is becoming critical to support hyperscalers, neoclouds, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) and other High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications. The new long-haul route will connect data centers in St. Louis and Tulsa, with additional Points-of-Presence (PoPs) forthcoming. Completion is anticipated by the third quarter of 2027. It also connects with LSC's existing 130-mile dark fiber metro ring in the Tulsa area.

"Our new St. Louis-Tulsa corridor is a strategic unlock for the Central U.S.," said Debra Freitas , CEO of LSC. "We are building the advanced infrastructure that transformative technologies like AI and the neocloud require. This route ensures our partners have the massive, diverse capacity they need to move data at the speed of innovation as they scale their most demanding ML and HPC workloads."

LSC designs, builds, and operates custom dark fiber infrastructure engineered to solve the three most critical bottlenecks of the AI era: massive capacity for GPU-dense clusters, minimal latency for real-time processing, and maximum diversity to ensure network resilience. To guarantee the highest levels of security and uptime, every mile of LSC's latest-generation fiber network is constructed 100% underground, providing a reliable and future-proof foundation for the world's most demanding neocloud and hyperscale environments.

The announcement of the St. Louis-Tulsa route immediately follows LSC's unveiling of a new dark fiber network serving the Indianapolis, Indiana, metro area. The 240-mile route is designed to enable hyperscalers, neoclouds, and enterprises to power GPU-dense workloads and compete at global scale. It will consist of five high-capacity rings, encompassing approximately 20 municipalities and providing direct access to several data centers.

Indianapolis is one of several strategic markets where LSC is actively boosting connectivity for hyperscalers and enterprise customers alike. Construction is currently underway on dark fiber networks in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Tulsa . Additionally, in June, LSC completed a 35-mile ring in Kansas City. In Las Vegas , the company is building a critical 60-mile route. In Phoenix , LSC is developing a 335+ mile dark fiber metro ring, which is seeing tremendous demand. In Tulsa , LSC is adding 80 miles of new fiber to its existing 50-mile network. In addition to all of the networks being underground, all are anchored by a hyperscale tenant.

LSC is a carrier neutral, owner-operator of networks serving strategic U.S. markets. For more information about LSC, visit lscfiber.com .

