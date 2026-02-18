LSC Enters Growing Indianapolis Data Center Market With New 240-Mile Dark Fiber Network

SOUTHGATE, Mich., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Source Communications (LSC), a leading provider of high-capacity, future-proof dark fiber networks, announces its newest network in the Indianapolis, Indiana, metropolitan area. The 240-mile route is designed to enable hyperscalers, neoclouds, and enterprises to power GPU-dense workloads and compete at global scale.

The new network will consist of five high-capacity fiber rings, encompassing approximately 20 municipalities and providing direct access to several data centers. Underscoring the demand for the project — driven by explosive growth in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High-Performance Computing (HPC) — LSC has already secured multiple global hyperscalers as anchor tenants.

"As hyperscalers expand, neocloud platforms scale high-performance environments, and AI applications generate unprecedented data demand, the need for low-latency, high-capacity, and diverse fiber infrastructure continues to accelerate," said Debra Freitas , CEO of LSC. "This new route strengthens regional connectivity, enhances network resilience, and provides the scalable foundation customers need to support rapidly evolving AI and cloud deployments."

Indianapolis has become a key data center market in the Midwest, with major players investing heavily in the region in recent years. LSC's network arrives at a critical time as industries shift toward low-latency, high-capacity solutions. By improving connectivity for financial districts, government facilities, and educational networks, LSC is creating a foundation that attracts major corporate investment. This infrastructure is a vital asset for the region's long-term economic outlook and digital resilience.

The Indianapolis metro route is slated for completion by the third quarter of 2027. Like all LSC routes, the Indianapolis network will be constructed entirely underground to ensure the highest levels of security and reliability.

Indianapolis is one of several strategic markets where LSC is actively boosting connectivity for hyperscalers and enterprise customers alike. Construction is currently underway on dark fiber networks in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Tulsa, Oklahoma . Additionally, in June, LSC completed construction of a 35-mile ring in Kansas City, Missouri. In Las Vegas , the company is building a critical 60-mile route. In Phoenix , LSC is developing a 335+ mile dark fiber metro ring, which is seeing tremendous demand. In Tulsa , LSC is adding 80 miles of new fiber to its existing 50-mile network. In addition to all of the networks being underground, all are anchored by a hyperscale tenant.

LSC is a carrier neutral, owner-operator of networks serving strategic U.S. markets. For more information about LSC, visit lscfiber.com .

About Light Source Communications

Light Source Communications (LSC) is the foundational infrastructure partner for the AI era, delivering secure, scalable dark fiber networks purpose-built for the future in strategic U.S. markets. We design, build, and operate bespoke, high-capacity infrastructure that enables hyperscalers, neoclouds, and enterprises to power GPU-dense workloads and compete at global scale.

As a carrier-neutral, customer-agnostic provider, LSC owns and operates 100% underground networks engineered for unmatched security, performance, and control. Backed by decades of industry expertise, our routes form the backbone of the modern digital economy—allowing our partners to innovate without limits as AI and data demands continue to accelerate.

