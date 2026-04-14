LSC Fuels AI Innovation with 400 Miles of New Dark Fiber, 7 ILAs Connecting Amarillo, OKC, Stillwater and Tulsa

Expansion Feeds Into Previously Announced Tulsa-St. Louis Long-Haul Route

SOUTHGATE, Mich., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Source Communications (LSC), a leading provider of high-capacity, future-proof dark fiber networks, is laying the groundwork for AI innovation with its newest dark fiber route bridging Amarillo, Texas, with Oklahoma City, Stillwater, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. This represents the third new dark fiber build LSC has commenced this year, underscoring its emergence as a key infrastructure partner in the AI era.

Anchored by a hyperscale tenant, the 400-mile route will deliver high-capacity, diverse connectivity between these markets to support hyperscalers, neoclouds, Machine Learning (ML) and other High-Performance Computing (HPC) applications. It is reinforced by seven in-line amplifiers (ILAs) to prevent degradation and ensure a robust signal. Additional Points-of-Presence (PoPs) are forthcoming.

Construction is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2027 and is running concurrently with the building of LSC's long-haul route linking Tulsa and St. Louis. The St. Louis-Tulsa route is 500 miles of AI-generation dark fiber supported by eight ILAs and anchored by a hyperscale tenant. Both long-haul routes will connect with LSC's existing 130-mile dark fiber metro ring in the Tulsa area.

"Bridging these markets is a critical new catalyst for next-generation computing," said Debra Freitas, CEO of LSC. "The combination of this route, along with our St. Louis-Tulsa corridor, creates a powerful regional interconnection opportunity for the Central U.S., delivering the massive capacity and diverse pathways required for the AI era."

LSC is a carrier neutral, customer agnostic provider singularly focused on designing, building, and operating custom dark fiber infrastructure purpose-built to deliver massive capacity for GPU-dense clusters, minimal latency for real-time processing, and maximum diversity to ensure network resilience. The highest levels of security and uptime guaranteed through LSC's commitment to ensuring its fiber networks are built 100% underground, providing a reliable and future-proof foundation for the world's most demanding neocloud and hyperscale environments.

LSC's ambitious network expansion is making substantial strides this year. In addition to the Amarillo-Oklahoma City-Stillwater-Tulsa and St. Louis-Tulsa routes, the company has announced a new dark fiber network serving the Indianapolis, Indiana, metro area. The 240-mile route is designed to enable hyperscalers, neoclouds, and enterprises to power GPU-dense workloads and compete at global scale. It will consist of five high-capacity rings, encompassing approximately 20 municipalities and providing direct access to several data centers.

In addition, construction is currently underway on dark fiber networks in Las Vegas, Phoenix, and Tulsa. Additionally, in June, LSC completed a 35-mile ring in Kansas City. In Las Vegas, the company is building a critical 60-mile route. In Phoenix, LSC is developing a 335+ mile dark fiber metro ring, which is seeing tremendous demand. In Tulsa, LSC is adding 80 miles of new fiber to its existing 50-mile network. In addition to all of the networks being underground, all are anchored by a hyperscale tenant.

About Light Source Communications

Light Source Communications (LSC) is the foundational infrastructure partner for the AI era, delivering secure, scalable dark fiber networks purpose-built for the future in strategic U.S. markets. We design, build, and operate bespoke, high-capacity infrastructure that enables hyperscalers, neoclouds, and enterprises to power GPU-dense workloads and compete at global scale.

As a carrier-neutral, customer-agnostic provider, LSC owns and operates 100% underground networks engineered for unmatched security, performance, and control. Backed by decades of industry expertise, our routes form the backbone of the modern digital economy—allowing our partners to innovate without limits as AI and data demands continue to accelerate.

SOURCE Light Source Communications