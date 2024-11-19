LSC Expands Leadership Team With CRO, COO as Ambitious Network Expansion Accelerates in Phoenix, Tulsa

SOUTHGATE, Mich., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Light Source Communications (LSC), a leading provider of secure, scalable, reliable connectivity on state-of-the-art dark fiber networks, announces the addition of two industry veterans to its executive leadership team who join the company at a pivotal time as it accelerates its network expansion in the Phoenix, Ariz., and Tulsa, Okla., metropolitan areas.

Joe Patton has been hired as Chief Revenue Officer, and Dan Enright steps into the role of Chief Operating Officer. They are both the first to fill these positions at LSC due to significant growth at the company. With combined experience totaling over 70 years, Patton and Enright will play key roles in LSC's buildout in strategic U.S. markets.

In March , LSC first announced a new dark fiber route in the Phoenix metro area, a project in such high demand that it has since more than doubled in size to 300+ miles and 15 rings. Construction in the Phoenix market is anticipated to conclude by the end of 2025. In September , LSC commenced expansion of its dark fiber network in the Tulsa metro area, adding 80 miles of new fiber to its existing 50-mile network. Construction in the Tulsa market is 25% complete and is on track to be finished by March 2025. Notably, the LSC Tulsa market will be completed nine months ahead of schedule, a testament to the operations team's extensive experience and dedication. The networks will be entirely underground, delivering the greatest reliability and network security possible through a high fiber count and conduit system.

"We're delighted to have these seasoned veterans come on board to continue to expand LSC's assets and serve customers in our strategic markets. Joe and Dan bring critical skills to our team that will boost our efforts to deliver greater connectivity to support Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and more in our target markets," said Debra Freitas, CEO of Light Source Communications. "This is an exciting time in the industry with fiber building the future, and we're proud that LSC is a significant part of that."

Patton brings more than 34 years of telecommunications experience, including leadership positions at Southern Telecom, A Southern Company affiliate, Uniti Fiber, and FiberLight.

"This has already been a rewarding experience in a short time," Patton said. "LSC is a small company doing big things, and it's a joy to be involved in the work being done here."

Enright has more than 37 years of experience that include leadership roles with GW Communications, Ledcor Technical Services (LTS) and Zayo Group.

"I look forward to continuing to build on the momentum LSC has," Enright said. "We have great opportunities ahead of us to substantially expand connectivity for hyperscalers and enterprises alike."

LSC's Phoenix route will be a key asset in a sprawling region stretching from North Phoenix to downtown to Chandler and everything in between, connecting numerous data centers to the significant infrastructure needed to enable the future of AI opportunities for customers and prospective customers. Serving an area that is home to over 70 planned and existing data centers, the route serves as a critical link, encompassing nine cities and Arizona State University at Tempe and the University of Arizona. Similarly, the Tulsa route will serve an emerging fiber network market currently boasting multiple data centers amid a growing ecosystem of connectivity.

LSC is a carrier neutral, owner-operator of networks serving enterprises throughout the U.S. For more information about LSC, visit lightsourcecom.net .

About Light Source Communications

At Light Source Communications (LSC), we are committed to revolutionizing the digital landscape through cutting-edge dark fiber solutions in a highly competitive global marketplace. We are a carrier neutral, customer agnostic provider who believes in the power of enhanced dark fiber infrastructure to provide businesses with cost-effective scaling, uninterrupted connectivity, and maintenance-free, secure networking for their data. Our customized, state-of-the-art solutions enable the ultra-fast, high-capacity data transmission needed to support AI models and data centers. With an unwavering focus on innovation and reliability, our networks exceed the needs of enterprises, from the largest hyperscalers to small- and medium-sized businesses. Leveraging our decades of industry expertise, we own and build the next generation of dark fiber routes in strategic U.S. markets, providing the key connections, success and security for businesses today and tomorrow.

