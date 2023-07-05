LSEG deploys Windward artificial intelligence capabilities to combat 'sanctions-busting' across global shipping in real-time

News provided by

Windward

05 Jul, 2023, 02:00 ET

  • Windward's AI-based solution detects indicators of potentially suspicious maritime activity for the entirety of global shipping
  • Able to track over 117,000 vessels currently at sea globally including oil tankers, dry bulk carriers and container vessels

LONDON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) is to play a pivotal role in tackling sanctions risks in global shipping following a partnership between LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) and Windward AI (LSE: WNWD) announced today.

Windward's maritime AI-powered technology will augment existing shipping analytic capabilities available on the LSEG Workspace platform in real-time. It will track approximately 117,200 vessels currently at sea globally including oil tankers, dry bulk carriers and container vessels. Then, using AI and advanced behavioural risk assessments models, the technology screens against criteria which could be an indicator of illicit activity to determine a risk profile. This could include 'going dark' – turning off or altering an AIS tracking device, visiting the port of a sanctioned country, and/or loitering in a sanctioned area.

The ongoing Russian-Ukrainian War has shone a spotlight on sanctions risk and the importance of compliance, with data showing 42% of all high-risk tankers being Russian-affiliated. There has also been a significant increase in deceptive shipping practices by these vessels including dark activity and ship-to-ship transfers, making compliance especially complex.

The risk of businesses unintentionally breaching sanctions is ever increasing and on 23 June 2023, the European Union took steps to bolster their response to these evasive tactics, announcing an 11th package of sanctions against Russia including:

  • Prohibition on accessing EU ports for vessels that engage in ship-to-ship transfers suspected to be in breach of the Russian oil import ban or G7 Coalition price cap.
  • Prohibition on accessing EU ports for vessels if a vessel does not notify the competent authority at least 48 hours in advance about a ship-to-ship transfer occurring within the Exclusive Economic Zone of a Member State or within 12 nautical miles from the baseline of that Member State's coast.
  • Prohibition on accessing EU ports for vessels which manipulate or turn off their navigation tracking system when transporting Russian oil subject to the oil import ban or G7 price cap.

Fabrice Maille, Head of Shipping & Agriculture at LSEG, comments: "By blending Windward's vessel risk profiling with LSEG shipping analytics capabilities, we can now equip our trading and chartering users with the best solution to assess and mitigate the sanctions compliance risks in the maritime space as part of their daily workflow."

Windward AI co-founder and CEO, Ami Daniel, comments: "We are thrilled to join forces with LSEG to provide crucial insights into maritime risk, a must for anyone involved in maritime trade. In this turbulent environment, it is more important than ever for stakeholders to be aware of all evolving risks. By combining our maritime AI technology with LSEG's comprehensive market data and reach, we are strategically poised to revolutionise risk management in the maritime domain. Our joint efforts will empower stakeholders with actionable insights, enabling them to navigate the complexities of global trade risk with confidence."

About Windward

Windward (LSE:WNWD), is the leading Maritime AI company, providing an all-in-one platform for risk management and maritime domain awareness needs to accelerate global trade. Windward's AI-powered decision support platform and exception management offers a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem and allows stakeholders including ocean freight forwarders, shipping companies, insurers, energy companies, banks, and governments to make real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions to achieve business and operational readiness.

For more information, visit: https://windward.ai/.

About LSEG

LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider, playing a vital social and economic role in the world's financial system. With our open approach, trusted expertise and global scale, we enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities. We are dedicated partners with extensive experience, deep knowledge and a worldwide presence in data and analytics; indices; capital formation; and trade execution, clearing and risk management across multiple asset classes. LSEG is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with significant operations in 70 countries across EMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. We employ 23,000 people globally, more than half located in Asia Pacific. LSEG's ticker symbol is LSEG.

Media Contact

David Hoffman
Headline Media
[email protected]
+972-52-842-1955

SOURCE Windward

Also from this source

Amital Data Integrates Windward's Ocean Freight Solution with the leading Supply Chain Management (SCM) system, for Improved Cargo Visibility

Windward Launches its Shipment Analytics Dashboard to Optimize Supply Chain Decision Making and Exception Management

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.