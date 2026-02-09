Walmart Customers Rally To Support Military Families

More than $2.9 million raised through Spark Good "Round Up" program for Operation

Homefront.

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Operation Homefront, a leading national military nonprofit, announced today that Walmart's Spark Good program raised more than $2.9 million, including a 2:1 match from Walmart—thanks to the incredible generosity of Walmart.com and Walmart app customers. This marks the third consecutive year Walmart has selected Operation Homefront as a beneficiary of the Spark Good Veterans Day Round Up, underscoring their unwavering commitment to military and veteran families nationwide.

In November, customers who shopped on Walmart.com and the Walmart app had the opportunity to round up their purchases at checkout and make additional donations to help advance Operation Homefront's mission to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families. Walmart matched customer contributions to Operation Homefront 2:1, up to $2 million.

"We are tremendously grateful for Walmart's extraordinary generosity and leadership," said Alan Reyes, President and CEO of Operation Homefront. "Their $2.9 million investment through Spark Good represents a powerful commitment to the men and women who have served our country. Together, we are making a meaningful and lasting difference for military families who deserve the unwavering support of the nation they have so selflessly defended."

With this year's donation, Walmart's Spark Good Round Up program has raised more than $7.9 million since 2023 for Operation Homefront, helping fund critical relief and recurring support programs that strengthen and uplift military families in the communities they've worked so hard to protect.

About Operation Homefront

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military and veteran families by improving their financial, emotional, and social well-being. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org.

About Philanthropy at Walmart

Walmart.org represents the philanthropic efforts of Walmart and the Walmart Foundation. The Walmart.org team works to tackle key social and environmental issues relevant for the retail sector in collaboration with others to spark long-lasting systemic change.

