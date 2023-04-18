Ltd. Med Center Welcomes Move-Ins, Sees Large Demand for New Type of Renting Experience

HOUSTON, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greystar Real Estate Partners, LLC ("Greystar"), a global leader in the investment, development, and management of real estate, including rental housing, logistics, and life sciences, is pleased to announce that move-ins will begin April 18 at Ltd. Med Center.

A rendering shows the pool at Ltd. Med Center. The new apartment community that simplifies the renting process is now welcoming residents.

"We're excited to welcome residents to Ltd. Med Center and what it means for Houstonians," Brian Herwald, Managing Director, Development at Greystar. "We have reinvented renting by making the leasing and renewal processes much easier. We want our residents to live simply and simply live, which they can do here at Ltd. Med Center. We've seen an incredible and consistent response since we opened the doors in early March, which just goes to show that there is strong demand and an unmet need for this new type of product."

Ltd. Med Center features a pressure-free leasing process that includes self-guided or virtual tours and limited rent increases. Renewals will be capped at 3 percent or tied to the 12-month change in the Consumer Price Index, whichever is greater, so residents will always know what their renewal rate will be months in advance. The community's purpose is to provide lower rents for Houstonians in quality housing.

The community has two base floorplans available in one- and two-bedroom layouts. This uniform design allows for quicker construction that keeps costs—and rents—lower than typical multifamily building projects. The leasing process has also been streamlined and can be completed quickly.

Ltd. Med Center residents can enjoy additional options like a personal garage, reserved parking and storage units. Apartment homes have convenient keyless door entry, app-enabled thermostats in each as well as access to community-wide Wi-Fi, Fetch package delivery and valet trash service.

The community is conveniently located near the Texas Medical Center (TMC) and NRG Stadium in an area that is ready to grow as TMC begins to expand its footprint.

For more information on Ltd. Med Center, please visit www.ltdmedcenter.com.

About Greystar

Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate company offering expertise in property management, investment management, and development services in institutional-quality rental housing, logistics, and life sciences sectors. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates more than $250 billion of real estate in 227 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages nearly 794,000 units/beds globally, and has a robust institutional investment management platform comprised of more than $62 billion of assets under management, including over $26 billion of development assets. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit www.greystar.com.

