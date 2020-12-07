LTI Partners with Abu Dhabi Headquartered Injazat to Accelerate Digital Transformation in the Middle East

Partnership to provide unrivalled service delivery to customers, in line with UAE's vision for a digital and diversified economy

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Larsen & Toubro Infotech (BSE code: 540005) (NSE: LTI), a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has entered into a strategic partnership with Injazat, the UAE-based leader in digital transformation, to implement its new best-shore service delivery model that is set to redefine a new era in regional digital leadership.

This partnership will see Injazat add considerable depth to its digital innovation ecosystem and customer centric approach. The new service delivery model implemented in partnership with LTI, will provide Injazat's customers with a hybrid of delivery approaches including onshore, best-shore, and cloud, and will further advance Injazat's wider digital delivery ecosystem. The partnership builds on the ongoing relationship between the two companies and consolidates Injazat's position as the premier multi-cloud service provider in the region, with its InCloud offering.

Sanjay Jalona, CEO & Managing Director, LTI, said: "Our partnership with Injazat will enhance performance and competitiveness of enterprises seeking digital and cloud-based transformation. We look forward to bringing industry and technology expertise along with global delivery capabilities to companies in the region."

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President & Executive Board Member, LTI, said:

"We are excited to partner with Injazat, a regional leader in business transformation and expand our partnership to deliver digital transformation programs to our customers and support them on their journey to Cloud. LTI's expertise on Cloud and next generation Cloud toolsets like LTI Mosaic and LTI Canvas will complement Injazat's industry leading InCloud offering to deliver superior customer experience with speed."

Commenting on the news, Khaled Al Melhi, CEO of Injazat, said: "This announcement is part of a new era for our organization. Digital is now default and our vision supports the UAE's ambition to forge a digitally enabled future across the public and private sectors. Strengthening our existing relationship with LTI is an important part of our plan to provide digital transformation services our customers need."

The reengineered core service offering builds on successful projects such as Malaffi, a partnership with Abu Dhabi Department of Health to connect more than 2,000 healthcare providers; and Hassantuk, a collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Interior to install and operate state-of-the-art smart Alarm Transmission Equipment (ATE) in buildings across the UAE.

