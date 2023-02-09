LTP Home Services Group Acquires Acree Plumbing, Air, and Electric

BALTIMORE, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LTP Home Services Group ("LTP"), a leading residential plumbing and HVAC services platform operating in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Acree Plumbing, Air, and Electric ("Acree"), a full-service provider of residential HVAC, plumbing, and electrical services located in Tampa, Florida. Acree was founded in 1967 and serves the greater Tampa region. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Jeff Cooper, CEO of LTP, said, "Partnering with Acree is a continuation of our acquisition growth strategy. Acree is the preeminent home services company in the Tampa area, with a market leading position in HVAC and plumbing. We admire the successful business and strong team Victor and Michael have built, and their tireless focus on serving their customers. We share a company culture of excellence and look forward to what we can accomplish together."

Michael Trino, President of Acree, commented: "The entire Acree team and I are excited to join the LTP family. Our companies share many similarities, including strong cultures centered around employee wellbeing and customer satisfaction. Leveraging LTP's marketing experience and organic growth strategy positions Acree to fulfill its vision of being a regional leader in the home services industry. I am confident our success will continue well into the future under LTP's leadership."

About LTP Home Services Group

Founded in 1996 by Len Bush as "Len the Plumber," LTP Home Services Group is a leading residential services company with a specialization in plumbing and HVAC services, operating across the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions under seven brands. LTP provides professional, same day service seven days a week, with technicians working around customer schedules, never charging extra for same day, evening, or weekend appointments, and dispatched based on specialization. For more information about LTP Home Services Group, please visit https://lentheplumber.com/.

About Acree Plumbing, Air, and Electric

Acree services and repairs residential HVAC equipment, plumbing systems, and electrical systems, serving Tampa, Florida and the surrounding counties – Hillsborough, Pinellas, Polk, Pasco, Manatee, and Sarasota. Acree was founded in 1967 and originally served HVAC customers in the mobile home market. Victor Trino bought the business in 1989 and transitioned to the broader residential HVAC market. Victor's son, Michael, has led the business since 2017 and has built Acree into a leading regional player – launching the plumbing business in 2019 and the electrical business in 2021. For more information about Acree Plumbing, Air, and Electric, please visit https://trustacree.com/.

