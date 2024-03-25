LTX by Broadridge Integrates with TS Imagine to Improve Fixed Income Liquidity Access for Mutual Buy-Side Clients

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LTX, an AI-powered fixed income trading platform and subsidiary of global Fintech leader, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), today announced a successful integration with TS Imagine's Fixed Income Execution Management System, TradeSmart Fixed Income (TradeSmart). The integration offers mutual buy-side clients improved pre-trade transparency, price discovery and better access to aggregated liquidity within their existing workflows.

"Workflow integration has always been a key element to the LTX strategy as part of our mission to simplify and optimize, embedding new, innovative capabilities within the screens that our clients are familiar with," said AJ Cass, Head of Market Structure and Liquidity, LTX. "We're pleased to integrate with TS Imagine, bringing pre-trade transparency and trading efficiencies to our mutual clients' workflows."

LTX's corporate bond trading capabilities are now accessible directly within TradeSmart Fixed Income. In addition to LTX order staging, TradeSmart Fixed Income users can submit their indications of interest (IOIs) into the LTX Liquidity Cloud®. The Liquidity Cloud is LTX's network of thousands of sell-side axes and anonymous buy-side indications of interest (IOIs). Proprietary analysis in the Liquidity Cloud identifies Cloud Matches, real-time indications of natural contra interest in the Liquidity Cloud, the strength of which are measured by Cloud Match Scores. As part of the integration, Cloud Match Scores update dynamically on TradeSmart screens to reflect real-time, available natural liquidity.

"Integrating with LTX further enhances the price discovery capabilities available to our clients by offering differentiated liquidity and the ability to manage the entire lifecycle of a trade on a single platform," said Spencer Lee, Chief Markets Officer of TS Imagine.

About LTX

LTX is an electronic trading platform that enables corporate bond market participants to trade smarter, combining powerful, patented artificial intelligence with innovative e-trading protocols to improve liquidity, efficiency, and execution. The Liquidity Cloud is the LTX network of anonymous real-time buy- and sell-side indications of interest which include CUSIP, direction, price, and size. LTX is a division of Broadridge Business Process Outsourcing LLC, the broker-dealer subsidiary of Broadridge Financial Solutions.

For more information about LTX, please visit www.ltxtrading.com.

About Broadridge

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE: BR), a global Fintech leader with more than $6 billion in revenues, provides the critical infrastructure that powers investing, corporate governance and communications to enable better financial lives. We deliver technology-driven solutions that drive business transformation for banks, broker-dealers, asset and wealth managers and public companies. Broadridge's infrastructure serves as a global communications hub enabling corporate governance by linking thousands of public companies and mutual funds to tens of millions of individual and institutional investors around the world. Our technology and operations platforms underpin the daily trading of more than U.S. $10 trillion of equities, fixed income and other securities globally. A certified Great Place to Work®, Broadridge is part of the S&P 500® Index, employing over 14,000 associates in 21 countries.

For more information about us and what we can do for you, please visit www.broadridge.com.

About TS Imagine

TS Imagine delivers a best-in-class SaaS platform for integrated electronic front-office trading, portfolio management, and financial risk management tools to the buy-side and sell-side. Formed following the merger of TradingScreen and Imagine Software in 2021, TS Imagine innovates by drawing on nearly thirty years' experience serving the world's most sophisticated financial services firms through changing markets and a shifting regulatory landscape.

The TS Imagine team is focused on developing technology that empowers its clients to succeed every day, in every asset class. TS Imagine employs the best technology talent, alongside former senior traders who understand first-hand their client's pressure points and how to address them. This complementary expertise, unique to the industry, enables TS Imagine to dive deep in areas such as data science, automation, and development. As a result, clients can focus on what they do best: generating and protecting alpha within fast evolving markets.

By offering a range of purpose-built solutions developed from the ground-up, TS Imagine technology has become an essential tool for the modern investor, working seamlessly across asset classes and geographies. With greater transparency, better efficiency, and infinite scalability, TS Imagine clients are empowered to circumvent distractions and avoid unnecessary tasks so they can maintain their focus on driving returns.

www.tsimagine.com

Broadridge Contacts:

Investors:

Edings Thibault

Head of Investor Relations, Broadridge

[email protected]

Media:

Tina Wadhwa

Corporate Communications

[email protected]

TS Imagine Contact:

Renee Calabro

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.