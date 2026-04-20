Lucas Bols Launches "Bols Cocktail Battle" in North America as Part of Global Bartender Competition

Bartender competition taps into demand for visually driven, flavor-forward cocktails

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucas Bols, the world's oldest distilled spirits company and a global leader in cocktail culture, today announces the launch of the Bols Cocktail Battle in North America, part of a global bartender competition bringing together talent from around the world. The program is designed to showcase bold, visually driven cocktails and modern drinking occasions.

Bols Cocktail Battle

Open to bartenders across both markets, the program invites entries for original cocktails inspired by a bold "Neon Nights" theme—reflecting growing demand for shareable, high-energy drinking occasions across on-premise menus and social platforms.

A Competition Built for Today's Cocktail Culture

As cocktail culture becomes increasingly visual and experience-driven, bartenders are playing an increasingly influential role as creators—shaping not only what consumers drink, but how drinks are experienced and shared.

The Bols Cocktail Battle in North America challenges bartenders to push the boundaries of flavor, color, and presentation using the versatility of the Bols Liqueurs portfolio.

Entries will be evaluated by a panel of industry experts, with three winners selected across North America—two from the U.S. (by region) and one from Canada—recognizing the most innovative and visually compelling cocktails. Winners will go on to represent the region as part of the global Bols Cocktail Battle.

How to Enter

Bartenders are invited to submit original cocktail creations via Difford's Guide, the official submission platform.

Entry Period: April 1 – May 31

April 1 – May 31 Finalists Announced: June

June Winners Announced: July

Submissions must include a cocktail name, recipe featuring Bols Liqueur(s), and an original cocktail image.

The program is supported by a strategic media partnership with Chilled Magazine, driving visibility across digital, print, and social channels throughout the competition.

A Platform for Visibility, Recognition, and Career Growth

As part of a global competition, the Bols Cocktail Battle provides a platform for bartenders to gain international recognition and connect with the global cocktail community.

Grand Prize: A "Cocktail Fever" experience in Amsterdam, bringing together regional winners from around the world, including visits to the Bols distillery and historic Amsterdam bars dating back to the 1600s

A "Cocktail Fever" experience in Amsterdam, bringing together regional winners from around the world, including visits to the Bols distillery and historic Amsterdam bars dating back to the 1600s Industry Exposure: Features across Difford's Guide, Chilled Magazine, and Bols North America social channels

Features across Difford's Guide, Chilled Magazine, and Bols North America social channels Global Connection: Access to the international Lucas Bols bartender network

Winners will also engage directly with Ivar de Lange, Head of the Bols Global Academy, and Monique ten Kortenaar, Master Distiller, during the Amsterdam experience.

Trade and Media Support

The program is supported by a multi-channel media and trade campaign supporting participation and visibility across the bartending community.

In collaboration with Chilled Magazine, the campaign includes:

Always-on digital media and dedicated eblasts

Editorial coverage across print and digital platforms

Social amplification highlighting finalists and winners

Print features, including a summer editorial spotlight

The campaign is expected to reach 100,000+ bartenders and 2,000+ Chilled Ambassadors, generating an estimated 5–6 million impressions across channels.

Delivering Value for Operators

Beyond creativity, the Bols Cocktail Battle highlights the commercial advantages of the Bols portfolio—demonstrating how operators can:

Deliver premium-quality cocktails while maintaining strong margins

Expand menus across multiple occasions, from spritz and tropical serves to classics and shots

Drive guest engagement through visually impactful drinks

Execute efficiently in high-volume environments

Discovery Events Across Key Markets

The program will be further supported by a series of Lucas Bols Discovery Events across key North American markets, giving bartenders hands-on experience with the full portfolio.

These sessions will showcase the breadth and versatility of Bols Liqueurs through a "Dare to Compare" approach, reinforcing quality, consistency, and ease of use behind the bar.

Leadership Perspective

"The way consumers engage with cocktails today is more dynamic than ever—drinks need to deliver on flavor, visual impact, and experience all at once," said Ignacio Llaneza, VP Marketing USA & Canada, Lucas Bols. "The Bols Cocktail Battle brings this to life on a global scale, while giving bartenders in North America a platform to create cocktails that resonate with today's consumer and work in real-world bar environments."

"From a commercial perspective, this program shows how operators can deliver visually compelling cocktails that are simple to execute and designed to drive margin," added Brett Dunne, Managing Director USA & Canada, Lucas Bols. "Bols Liqueurs allow bartenders to create high-impact serves while improving profitability and menu versatility."

About Lucas Bols

Founded in 1575, Lucas Bols is the world's oldest distilled spirits company and a leading global player in cocktails and spirits.

With a portfolio including Bols Liqueurs, Bols Genever, and a range of premium and innovative spirits, Lucas Bols is dedicated to inspiring bartenders and creating great cocktail experiences around the world.

Media Contact

Collin Smith

Colangelo & Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Lucas Bols