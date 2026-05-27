PASSOÃ UNVEILS NEW BOTTLE DESIGN AS TROPICAL COCKTAIL CULTURE CONTINUES TO SURGE

World's #1 Passion Fruit Liqueur Celebrates 40 Years with Bold New Packaging and a "Taste the Sunset" Summer Campaign

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Passoã Passion Fruit Liqueur is bringing new energy to bars, restaurants, and retail shelves across the United States with the launch of a redesigned bottle and its new "Taste the Sunset" summer campaign. Beginning June 2026, the world's best-selling passion fruit liqueur will roll out a striking matte black bottle featuring a signature transparent window that reveals Passoã's vivid orange liquid — a design created to strengthen shelf and back-bar visibility while reinforcing the brand's bold tropical identity.

Passion Fruit Liqueur Celebrates 40 Years with Bold New Packaging Launch

The launch marks a major milestone for Passoã as the brand celebrates its 40th anniversary amid rising demand for tropical, visually engaging cocktails. As classics like Margaritas, Martinis, Mojitos, Daiquiris, and Spritzes continue to evolve with tropical flavors and eye-catching presentation, Passoã delivers bold passion fruit flavor, unmistakable color, and shareable appeal that resonates with Millennials and Gen Z consumers seeking memorable cocktail experiences.

According to NielsenIQ, the passion fruit liqueur segment is growing +8% versus prior year, reflecting rising demand for tropical, flavor-forward cocktails and visually compelling serves. The brand's vivid color and tropical flavor profile naturally align with the rise of visually shareable cocktails across social media. As the original ingredient behind the iconic Passion Martini (Pornstar Martini), recognized by Difford's Guide as the world's #1 cocktail, Passoã naturally sits at the center of this growing cultural and cocktail movement.

"This new bottle reflects where cocktail culture is heading today," said Ignacio Llaneza, VP Marketing, USA & Canada at Lucas Bols. "Consumers are looking for cocktails that feel vibrant, social, and memorable, whether at brunch, rooftop occasions, aperitivo moments, or entertaining at home. Passoã delivers bold tropical flavor, unmistakable color, and incredible versatility across today's most relevant cocktail serves."

Made with real passion fruit and no artificial flavors, Passoã combines authentic tropical flavor with an approachable 20% ABV that aligns with growing consumer interest in lighter, occasion-led cocktail experiences. Recognized globally as the world's #1 passion fruit liqueur, Passoã brings bold tropical flavor and vivid color across a wide range of cocktails, from Passion Martinis and Spritzes to Margaritas and Mojitos. The versatility helps bartenders and retailers transform familiar classics into more premium, visually engaging serves while supporting consistency and strong cocktail economics behind the bar.

To support both retail and on-premise execution, the new packaging will launch in a 750ml format alongside a new 1L size developed specifically for bars and restaurants, helping operators improve speed, efficiency, and back-bar visibility.

According to CGA by NIQ's The Mixed Drinks Report H2 2024, 63% of consumers now visit on-premise venues during the early evening (5pm–8pm), reinforcing the growing importance of lighter, social cocktail occasions that bridge aperitivo, brunch, rooftop, and casual nightlife moments. To support the launch, Passoã will roll out its "Taste the Sunset" platform, a digital-first summer campaign celebrating rooftop gatherings, beachside occasions, brunch culture, aperitivo moments, and backyard entertaining. Designed to inspire both bartenders and at-home entertainers, the campaign showcases how Passoã transforms familiar cocktails into colorful tropical experiences.

Across digital, social media, retail, and on-premise activations, the campaign will spotlight easy-to-recreate cocktails across a wide range of social occasions and flavor profiles. Geo-targeted social media advertising will support the campaign throughout the summer, helping drive consumers to participating retailers and convert digital engagement into in-store purchases. Once in-store, consumers will encounter The Lucas Bols Portfolio "Stock Your Home Bar" mix-and-match rebate program, designed to increase conversion, basket size, and at-home cocktail occasions.

As part of the "Taste the Sunset" campaign, Passoã will partner with cocktail and entertaining expert Paul Zahn through regional TV appearances across Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, Boston, Orlando, and Miami. Zahn will showcase elevated yet approachable tropical cocktails designed for rooftop gatherings, brunch occasions, beachside moments, and at-home entertaining, inspiring consumers to recreate summer cocktail experiences throughout the season.

"From a commercial perspective, the new Passoã bottle strengthens shelf and back-bar visibility while reinforcing the brand's role in some of today's highest-demand cocktail occasions," said Brett Dunne, Managing Director, USA & Canada at Lucas Bols. "Passoã gives operators and retailers an opportunity to premiumize familiar serves while driving incremental sales and consumer engagement."

Passoã is available at retailers, bars, and restaurants across the United States. For more information, visit Passoa.com.

About Passoã

Founded in 1986, Passoã is the world's best-selling passion fruit liqueur, made with real passion fruit and no artificial flavors. For 40 years, Passoã has helped define tropical cocktail culture around the world through bold flavor, vibrant color, and versatility across modern cocktails. Passoã is the original ingredient behind the iconic Passion Martini (Pornstar Martini) and, as part of the Lucas Bols portfolio, brings tropical passion to life across bars, restaurants, and at-home occasions worldwide.

About Lucas Bols

Founded in 1575, Lucas Bols is the world's first cocktail and liqueur house and has spent more than 450 years shaping cocktail culture around the world. With a portfolio spanning premium liqueurs, spirits, ready-to-enjoy cocktails, and cocktail innovations, Lucas Bols combines heritage craftsmanship with modern cocktail expertise to create great cocktail experiences for consumers and bartenders globally.

SOURCE Lucas Bols