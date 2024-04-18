Lucas Bols USA Named Importer for The Muff Liquor Company

Lucas Bols USA has finalized a national agreement with The Muff Liquor Company to distribute award-winning spirits. Post this

The Muff Liquor Company was founded in 2017 with the launch of their first product in February 2018 by Laura Bonner and her business partner, Tom Russell. The company continues the tradition of Bonner's Granda, Philip McClenaghan, who crafted spirits from the potatoes he farmed in Inishowen, County Donegal, Ireland, with premium, potato-based vodka and gin and a five-part blend whiskey. All three products have received industry accolades and the brand attracted the attention of celebrity investors Russell Crowe, Ed Sheeran, Jimmy Carr and Ronan Keating. Laura and her team are continuing her family's distilling legacy in the neighboring, eponymous village of Muff, where they will be opening a Brand Home later this year.

The Irish spirits perfectly complement the Lucas Bols Company portfolio, which consists of more than twenty global brands across a range of spirits, including liqueurs, tequila, genevers, gin, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic spirits in the US market. With an official launch date of October 2024, Lucas Bols USA will work with the executive team of The Muff Liquor Company to establish and distribute the brand in the US with a comprehensive sales and marketing strategy, also leveraging the involvement of its celebrity investors.

Brett Dunne, Managing Director Lucas Bols USA: "We are thrilled to partner with The Muff Liquor Company. Their portfolio of award-winning, Irish spirits is a perfect fit with our cocktail strategy and, though a young brand, their rich history pairs perfectly with the Lucas Bols Company's 450 year legacy. We are eager to further expand their success with our proven on and off-premise capabilities. With an exciting roster of celebrity investors and industry accolades, Muff should bring a strong retail presence and clout that our team looks forward to furthering in key US markets."

Laura Bonner, CEO and co-founder of The Muff Liquor Company: "I am thrilled to see The Muff Liquor Company expanding to the US market with the talent and experience of the Lucas Bols Company. We share an entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to heritage that has been woven into The Muff Liquor company story since Granda introduced me to poitín many moons ago. We are so incredibly proud of what The Muff Liquor Company has achieved in just six years, and we cannot wait to see what lies ahead in our newfound partnership with the Lucas Bols Company."

ABOUT THE LUCAS BOLS COMPANY

The Lucas Bols Company is a leading global cocktail and spirits player in the worldwide cocktail market and one of the oldest Dutch companies still active. Lucas Bols' mission is to create great cocktail experiences around the globe. The Lucas Bols Company is active in over 110 countries worldwide with a portfolio of three global cocktail brands and more than 20 international and regional liqueurs and spirits.Bols, The World's First Cocktail Brand, includes the number-one liqueur range globally (not including the US).

Lucas Bols is also the world's largest player in the genever segment, and our portfolio of cocktail brands includes Passoã, the number one passion fruit liqueur, and the ultra-premium Tequila Partida brand.

Through the House of Bols Cocktail & Genever Experience and the Bols Cocktail Academy, Lucas Bols showcases and inspires and educates bartenders and consumers a-like. With almost 450 years of experience in the art of distilling and blending spirits and cocktails combined with the creative spirit of Amsterdam, we truly are 'Masters of Taste'. Lucas Bols has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam (BOLS) since 4 February 2015.

ABOUT THE MUFF LIQUOR COMPANY

The Muff Liquor Company is an Award-winning premium spirit's company that hails from the village of Muff Co. Donegal on the Inishowen peninsula, Ireland. The Muff Liquor Company was founded in 2017 by Donegal native Laura Bonner, who was inspired by her grandfather Philip McClenaghan's passion to create wonderful spirits.

The Muff Liquor Company's current portfolio consists of the award-winning Irish Potato Gin, Irish Potato Vodka, and Irish Peated Whiskey.

