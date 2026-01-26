Lucas County Jury Awards $1.27 Million to Injured Woman Following Collision with City of Toledo Dump Truck

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elk + Elk is proud to announce that a Lucas County jury has awarded $1,272,926.00 to Plaintiff Julie Robinson following a personal injury trial against the City of Toledo. The verdict follows an August 29, 2019, accident in which a City of Toledo dump truck collided with a tow truck, which subsequently struck Ms. Robinson's vehicle.

While the City admitted negligence for the crash, it contested the extent and cause of Ms. Robinson's injuries. Attorneys Bill Price and Josh Farrell of Elk + Elk tried the case to verdict, successfully demonstrating that the collision resulted in permanent, life-altering injuries, including a mild traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and physical spinal damage.

"When an insurance company or government entity refuses to be fair, a jury of everyday people will step in and do what's right," said Elk + Elk Attorney Josh Farrell. "Julie trusted us to fight for her, and we trusted a Lucas County jury to see the truth. That trust was rewarded."

The trial centered on the "invisible" nature of TBI and PTSD. Despite the defense's efforts to attribute Ms. Robinson's condition to unrelated past traumas and accidents, the jury recognized the dramatic "before and after" shift in her quality of life. The defense's final settlement offer prior to trial was $50,000, less than 4% of the eventual jury award.

"The defense strategy was to blame her past, her family history, anything but the crash," Farrell noted. "Political subdivisions often rely on formulas instead of looking at the actual person to appreciate the damage caused. The jury saw right through that deflection."

The award covers medical expenses and compensation for permanent suffering. Expert testimony played a vital role in explaining that PTSD and brain injuries are not conditions one simply "gets over," but requires consistent, ongoing care. "Her family and her boyfriend provided multiple stories that made the invisible injuries very concrete for the jury," Attorney Bill Price noted. "After six years of seeing that she had not recovered, the jury awarded future care to finally give her a second chance."

"Seeing Julie's reaction to the verdict was priceless," said Farrell. "After years of being told her injuries weren't that serious or that she was exaggerating, a jury of strangers validated everything she's been through. That moment of vindication meant as much to her as the financial recovery."

Elk & Elk Co., Ltd. is a premier personal injury law firm with offices located throughout Ohio, Kentucky, and in Seattle, WA. Our extensive network of offices ensures local representation backed by powerful, multi-state resources that has won $2+ Billion in settlements for our clients. The firm's attorneys have protected the rights of thousands of injury victims and have won some of the state's largest verdicts and settlements. Elk + Elk assists clients with a wide variety of personal injury claims, including auto accidents, medical malpractice, birth injuries, workers' compensation, and product defects.

