Lucas Oil Announces Expansion into Brazil with Comercial Lucar Partnership

The move into Brazil opens a new market for the additive and lubricants manufacturer, bringing high-quality products designed to enhance engine efficiency, reduce wear and tear, and protect vital components to consumers in Brazil.

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucas Oil, the world leader and distributor of high-performance automotive additives and lubricants, announced its expansion into the Brazilian market. In a strategic move aimed at bringing high-quality automotive products to customers in Brazil, Lucas Oil has partnered with Comercial Lucar, the country's largest wholesale distributor specializing in distributing lubricants and filters for the automotive, industrial and heavy equipment markets. Comercial Lucar will be the exclusive distributor of Lucas Oil additives in Brazil.

Lucas Oil and Comercial Lucar officials in Brazil. Photo credit Lucas Oil

This partnership will introduce the renowned American brand and its top-tier products to the Brazilian market and marks a significant milestone in the company's international strategic growth plan. Brazil is the world's 10th largest economy and home to more than 83 million automobiles.

"We found the right partner in Lucar," shared Shane Burns, Vice President of Sales at Lucas Oil. "Their impressive sales force, professionalism and logistics expertise in the region, which can be challenging because of the sheer geographical size of Brazil, is unmatched. And this expansion presents a tremendous opportunity for Lucas Oil. The average age of light duty vehicles is over ten years, and we are confident that our premium automotive solutions will benefit Brazilian drivers, extending the lives and capabilities of their vehicles and saving them money in the long run."

Starting in November, consumers in Brazil can find select Lucas Oil products at their nearest automotive retailers. Through its partner Lucar, Lucas Oil will also collaborate with smaller auto parts stores to ensure accessibility to a wide range of consumers across the country. The initial product offering will include Lucas Oil's popular general car care and problem solvers such as Heavy Duty Oil Stabilizer, Fuel Treatment, Deep Clean Fuel System Cleaner, Transmission Fix, Octane Booster, Diesel Deep Clean and Engine Oil Stop Leak.

About Lucas Oil

Founded in 1989 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products was created with the simple philosophy of producing the best lubricants and additives available anywhere. Lucas Oil offers the most diversified range of innovative engine oil, gear oil and additive products refined by years of specialized research, development and testing. The company's high performance engine oils and gear oils are widely recognized as best-in-class in the automotive, powersports, marine, industrial, outdoor, and motorsports marketplaces. In total, Lucas Oil boasts more than 300 premium products, representing the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries.

Lucas Oil's commitment to motorsports includes long standing support for high profile regional and national racing series, and the distribution of exclusive motorsports content from across the globe via MAVTV, a Lucas Oil owned and operated television network. The company also serves as the exclusive oil and lubricant partner of Monster Jam®, The Dallas Cowboys, the Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium. For more information please visit www.LucasOil.com .

