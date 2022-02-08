LUCAS OIL MARKS TWO DECADES AS PRESENTING SPONSOR AND OFFICIAL OIL OF NHRA LUCAS OIL DRAG RACING SERIES

"Lucas Oil has proudly backed NHRA for over 20 years as the Presenting Sponsor and Official Oil, and we are thrilled to be back at the dragstrip welcoming new teams, established stars, and more fans than ever before," said Brandon Bernstein, Director of Partnership Marketing at Lucas Oil. "These talented drivers and teams demand the best, and as an organization, we are proud to provide them with products that continuously improve their performances and help keep them at the top of their game."

"We are looking forward to another great year of racing in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series," NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. "It's exciting to see our partnership continue with the Lucas family, and they've played such a huge role in supporting this great series. The competition in the NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series is incredible and filled with outstanding drivers competing at top-notch race tracks across the country."

Many top-selling products from Lucas Oil owe their creation to drag racing. Over the years, Lucas has worked with drivers and teams to develop specialized motor oil, gear oil, and fuel treatments specifically for racing, able to withstand extreme heat and friction while also delivering reliable and superior performance that drivers have come to trust and expect from Lucas Oil.

Whether at the grassroots level or on a national stage, Lucas Oil is committed to the entire motorsports community and supporting the drivers, teams, and organizations that make it all possible.

The 2022 NHRA Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, where NHRA's top Sportsman competitors contend for national, regional, and divisional championships, includes 44 total events at premier racing facilities across the country. The season begins Feb. 11-12 at South Georgia Motorsports Park in Valdosta, Ga.

About Lucas Oil

Founded in 1989 by Forrest and Charlotte Lucas, Lucas Oil Products was created with the simple philosophy of producing the best lubricants and additives available anywhere. Lucas Oil offers the most diversified range of innovative engine oil, gear oil and additive products refined by years of specialized research, development and testing. The company's high performance engine oils and gear oils are widely recognized as best-in-class in the automotive, powersports, marine, industrial, outdoor, and motorsports marketplaces. In total, Lucas Oil boasts more than 300 premium products, representing the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries.

Lucas Oil's commitment to motorsports includes long standing support for high profile regional and national racing series, and the distribution of exclusive motorsports content from across the globe via MAVTV, a Lucas Oil owned and operated television network. The company also serves as the exclusive oil and lubricant partner of Monster Jam®, The Dallas Cowboys, the Indianapolis Colts and Lucas Oil Stadium. For more information please visit www.LucasOil.com.

