LUCAS OIL TO SPONSOR PERFECT GAME YOUTH'S NATIONAL WORLD SERIES

SANFORD, Fla., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, announced a partnership with Lucas Oil that will see the automotive giant serve as the title sponsor for Perfect Game Youth's sixth annual 9U and 12U National World Series. The event will take place June 20-25 at the East Cobb Complex in Marietta, Ga., and surrounding facilities.

Since its inception in 2019 as the marquee event for Perfect Game Youth, the number of teams competing in the various National World Series events has more than quadrupled. This year, over 425 teams representing the 8U-12U classes from more than 40 states are expected to participate.

"Lucas Oil's commitment to both problem solving and hard work resonates with Perfect Game's athletes," said Perfect Game CEO Rob Ponger. "Baseball is all about thinking several moves ahead of your competitor and the Lucas family has epitomized that thought process, passing it on from one generation to the next. We are proud to welcome Lucas Oil into the Perfect Game family."

"At Lucas Oil, we are passionate about supporting youth sports and recognize the vital role team sports play in building character, fostering teamwork and instilling a strong work ethic," said Lucas Oil President Katie Lucas. "Partnering with Perfect Game allows us to contribute to the development of future baseball stars and reinforce our commitment to excellence and community values. We are excited to support the National World Series and look forward to watching these talented young players showcase their skills and love for the game."

Opening Day activities for 9U and 12U teams will take place at Adventhealth Stadium, home of the Rome Emperors, a single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. The National World Series is traditionally Perfect Game Youth's most competitive event with over 400 teams vying to claim the title of PG World Series Champion. Perfect Game's Select Baseball Festival serves as one of the main identifiers leading into the event for 12U.

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 9,800+ events, hundreds of thousands of games, and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 2,034 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 14,466 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2023 Draft, for example, 95 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

About Lucas Oil

For more than 35 years, Lucas has set the world standard in superior engine oils, additives, appearance and lubricant products – powering lifestyles across the automotive, trucking, marine, outdoor, motorsports, industrial and home product worlds. The hard-charging American brand's commitment to bring the ultimate in performance solutions impacts every customer and partner equally – from jointly-engineered oil for racing teams like Richard Childress Racing (RCR), Monster Jam®, sports teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts, to additives that deliver unrivaled fuel economy, power and extended engine life to an everyday driver. Based in Indianapolis, the company's rapidly expanding global footprint is highlighted by cutting-edge research and development operations, evolving retail channels and high-tech manufacturing. More than 300 premium products make up the largest variety of shelf products of any oil company in the United States with a distribution network across 48 different countries and big-name retailers that include Amazon, Walmart, AutoZone, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Advance Auto Parts, Carquest and more. For more information, visit www.LucasOil.com and follow #TeamLucasOil on Facebook, Twitter, X, Instagram and TikTok.

