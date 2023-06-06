Luci the Copilot: Lucinity Unleashes a New Era of Productivity in Financial Crime Prevention

News provided by

Lucinity

06 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

Lucinity's Generative AI Copilot, Luci, transforms the way financial crime prevention professionals work, reducing investigation time from hours to minutes.

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Money 20/20 in Amsterdam, Lucinity, a pioneering AI SaaS company specializing in financial crime prevention, introduced Luci. This ground-breaking product is a copilot powered by advanced generative AI, designed to significantly enhance the productivity of teams working to prevent financial crimes. By rendering complex data into understandable insights in real-time, Luci enables risk and compliance teams to streamline their work, drastically reduce time spent on decision-making, and increase their overall efficiency.

"Luci isn't just an AI tool – it's a game-changer. It represents a significant leap forward in financial crime prevention, fundamentally reshaping the way professionals in this field operate. We're not talking about incremental improvements here; we're talking about turning a process that used to take hours into one that takes minutes," said Gudmundur Kristjansson, Lucinity's CEO and Founder.

Luci uses generative AI to turn complicated data into action-ready insights. It understands and communicates contextual information, guiding analysts toward better decision-making, thereby improving compliance outcomes.

Here are some of the capabilities that Luci instantly brings:

  • Consistent reasoning: Luci converts complex AI findings into clear insights, removing the need for analysts to sift through complex data.
  • Instant summarized search: Luci swiftly collects relevant information, conducts thorough checks, and provides crucial risk insights. Luci further summarizes the search results, simplifying data analysis.
  • Automates tasks: Luci takes care of time-consuming tasks, allowing analysts to focus on more important responsibilities.
  • Precise narration: Luci writes detailed regulatory reports consistently tailored to regulatory and enterprise guidelines.

Lucinity's proprietary copilot technology was developed on top of Microsoft's Azure OpenAI to guarantee the highest standards of security and responsible AI development. This means Luci can offer top-tier protection for clients' sensitive data while ensuring its transformative services meet all regulatory and enterprise standards.

Customer trials of Luci with Currencycloud, a Visa Solution, and Arion Bank are starting – to prove the real-world applications and benefits of Luci.

"Luci will be a game-changer for us," said Will Staples, Group MLRO at Currencycloud. "Its ability to transform complex AI findings into actionable insights empowers our team to make faster, more informed decisions, saving valuable time and resources."

"Our partnership with Lucinity has been extremely rewarding," said Andrés Fjeldsted, Chief Compliance Officer at Arion Bank. "The Lucinity platform has already made a significant difference in our AML compliance efforts. We are excited about the potential impact of Luci on our operations, particularly in enhancing analyst consistency."

This launch follows Lucinity's recent collaboration with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub Nordic Centre on Project Aurora. This innovative project focused on leveraging breakthrough technology and the power of intelligent data analytics to reveal hidden patterns in cross-border transactions while placing individual privacy at the forefront.

"With Luci, Lucinity continues to lead the charge in AI innovation, bringing unprecedented efficiency and accuracy to financial crime prevention. Our commitment to revolutionizing this field is unwavering. Guided by our Ethical AI Pledge, we're using AI not just to create a better product but to Make Money Good," added Gudmundur Kristjansson, Lucinity's CEO and Founder.

To see Luci in action: www.lucinity.com/luci

Press Kit: www.lucinity.com/press

Celina Pablo
Senior Marketing Manager
[email protected]
+354 792 4321

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838368/Lucinity_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Lucinity

Also from this source

Luci the Copilot: Lucinity Unleashes a New Era of Productivity in Financial Crime Prevention

Tracer une nouvelle voie contre la criminalité financière : le BIS Innovation Hub et la conclusion réussie du projet Aurora par Lucinity

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.