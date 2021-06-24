Lucid Accelerates Product Innovation for Visual Collaboration Suite

"Our teams built and delivered new products and amazing innovation faster than ever before," said Karl Sun, co-founder and CEO at Lucid. "As leaders look for solutions to support hybrid workforces in the long-term, the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite offers critical benefits to help teams stay aligned, engaged and productive no matter where they are located."

In less than eight months since launch, Lucidspark has already garnered over one million users and won multiple awards, including being named a 2021 Best Remote Work Product by G2 and earning the 2021 SIIA CODiE Award in the Best Remote Working Solution category. Because the product is built on top of Lucid's proprietary data platform, innovation has been rapid and continuous since its launch, including:

Enhanced facilitation: Additional facilitation features have been added since launch, such as breakout boards, advanced voting capabilities, custom colors and presentation mode, to make it easier for teams to be productive and efficient during group ideation and brainstorm sessions.

Additional facilitation features have been added since launch, such as breakout boards, advanced voting capabilities, custom colors and presentation mode, to make it easier for teams to be productive and efficient during group ideation and brainstorm sessions. Intelligent idea synthesis: Lucidspark has expanded its intelligent data synthesis capabilities, including features such as Magic Sort, which uses machine learning to automatically sort and gather ideas by theme, enabling teams to seamlessly move into action plans.

Lucidspark has expanded its intelligent data synthesis capabilities, including features such as Magic Sort, which uses machine learning to automatically sort and gather ideas by theme, enabling teams to seamlessly move into action plans. Template libraries: An expanded template library, as well as the ability to create corporate templates, makes it easy for any team to start collaborating, ideating and building custom action plans quickly.

Lucid's intelligent diagramming application, Lucidchart, has also experienced tremendous growth and product innovations focused around improving user experience, ease of use and governance. These updates include:

Document comparison: Users now have the ability to quickly find meaningful changes over the lifetime of a diagram and can compare documents in a side-by-side viewer, helping teams more quickly align and achieve a shared understanding, even asynchronously.

Users now have the ability to quickly find meaningful changes over the lifetime of a diagram and can compare documents in a side-by-side viewer, helping teams more quickly align and achieve a shared understanding, even asynchronously. Cloud visualization: Lucidchart also makes it easy for users to automatically visualize, understand and optimize cloud architectures on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) through accurate, up-to-date and interactive diagrams that are consistent across the organization.

The unique integration between the two products is a true differentiator. In Lucidspark, teams are able to focus on ideation, providing a place to facilitate any discussion, from strategic planning to large-scale scrum planning. As teams transition into Lucidchart, they take those brainstorms and visualize the stakeholders, organizational processes and technical systems that will be necessary to execute on project plans. Together, the suite enables teams to collaborate and communicate clearly about the most complex topics, no matter where contributors are located.

Lucid is focused on continually adding partnerships and integrations with leading enterprise applications to enable users to easily incorporate the power of visual collaboration into their everyday workflows. Recent announcements include integrations and updates with Smartsheet , Jira , Microsoft Teams , Google Workspace , Slack , Asana , Salesforce and Quickbase .

For more information about the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite, please visit Lucid.co .

About Lucid

Lucid offers the only visual collaboration suite that helps teams see and build the future from idea to reality. Its products, Lucidchart and Lucidspark, provide users with an end-to-end experience that helps teams truly see and build the future, by enabling collaboration and clear communication. Lucidspark is a virtual whiteboard application for freeform ideation, group brainstorming and real-time collaboration across teams. Lucidchart is an intelligent diagramming application that empowers teams to clarify complexity, align their insights, and build the future—faster. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE, NBC Universal and T-Mobile, and 99% of the Fortune 500. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce and Microsoft. Since the Utah-based company's founding in 2010, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Lucid

Related Links

lucid.co

