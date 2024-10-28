Lucid Air Earns a Five-Star Overall Safety Rating from NHTSA for 2025

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced the Lucid Air has earned five stars, the highest possible overall safety rating, from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's New Car Assessment Program for 2025. The Lucid Air Pure, Touring, Grand Touring, and Sapphire received the maximum five-star scores for overall safety in frontal crash, side crash, and rollover testing.

NHTSA's New Car Assessment Program, the U.S. government's premier consumer information program for evaluating vehicle safety, crash tests new vehicles and rates them on how well they protect occupants in frontal, side, and rollover crashes. Results from these tests are compiled into a rating of one to five stars, with five stars being the highest.

"Safety has been a top priority from the outset at Lucid and achieving five stars in NHTSA's New Car Assessment Program will give owners further confidence in their Lucid Air," said Erich Bach, SVP Product and Chief Engineer at Lucid. "This is a fantastic result, albeit one that was fully expected given the comprehensive engineering process for Lucid Air."

Lucid brought clean-sheet design and engineering to the Air sedan with the goal of securing the highest possible safety ratings. Built from high-strength, lightweight aluminum, Lucid Air features an innovative battery pack design that adds to the overall strength of the car's structure.

Government 5-Star Safety Ratings are part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's New Car Assessment Program (NHTSA.gov)

Consumers can learn more about all the safety features and technology in Lucid vehicles by visiting https://lucidmotors.com/air#safety.

About Lucid Group

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The flagship vehicle, Lucid Air, delivers best-in-class performance and efficiency starting at $69,900*. Lucid is preparing its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona to begin production of the Lucid Gravity SUV. The company's goal is to accelerate humanity's transition to sustainable transportation and energy.

* Excludes tax, title, license, options, destination and documentation fees. Applies to U.S. market only.

