Lucid Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer Sherry House

News provided by

Lucid Group

11 Dec, 2023, 16:05 ET

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), today announced Sherry House, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Lucid Group, Inc. ("Lucid" or the "Company"), informed the Company that she is resigning from her position, effective immediately, to pursue other opportunities. Ms. House will be available in an advisory role through December 31, 2023, to assist in the transition of her duties.

Gagan Dhingra, Lucid's current Vice President of Accounting and Principal Accounting Officer, will additionally serve as interim Chief Financial Officer and Principal Financial Officer, effective immediately, while Lucid's search for a replacement CFO is underway. Having spent two years at Lucid, Mr. Dhingra is deeply entrenched in the Company's business, and with decades of prior accounting and finance experience, he has the expertise to carry forward the Company's focus on achieving its next phases of growth and on controlling costs.

"I want to thank Sherry for her contributions to the company during her tenure," said Peter Rawlinson, Lucid's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) & Chief Technology Officer (CTO). "She was a key member of our leadership team and a critical player during major corporate moments, including Lucid's public listing in 2021, the production and delivery of Lucid Air, and the recent unveiling of Lucid Gravity. We wish Sherry the best of luck in her next chapter."

"I am confident in Lucid's future and grateful to have had the opportunity to contribute to its success to-date," said Ms. House. "There is so much exciting innovation happening at Lucid, and I look forward to watching the company continue to grow and achieve new milestones. It was an honor to work with Peter and the Lucid team."

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design. Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range. Assembled at Lucid's factories in Casa Grande, Arizona, and King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), Saudi Arabia, deliveries of Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

Investor Relations Contact
[email protected]

Sign up for investor email alerts: https://ir.lucidmotors.com/ir-resources/email-alerts

Media Contact
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "shall," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Lucid's expectations related to Lucid's growth, achievement of milestones, and cost control. Actual events and circumstances may differ from these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item 1A of Lucid's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as well as other documents Lucid has filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Lucid's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Lucid currently does not know or that Lucid currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Lucid's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Lucid anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Lucid's assessments to change. However, while Lucid may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Lucid specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Lucid Group

Also from this source

Lucid Air Model Line Updates Offer Customers More Freedom with the Power of Choice and Greater Flexibility

Lucid Air Model Line Updates Offer Customers More Freedom with the Power of Choice and Greater Flexibility

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), pioneering a new era of luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, today announced updates to the Air lineup to ...
Lucid Air Pure Named to Car and Driver's 10Best List in its First Year of Eligibility

Lucid Air Pure Named to Car and Driver's 10Best List in its First Year of Eligibility

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), pioneering a new era of luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, today revealed that after a rigorous...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.