Lucid Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Delivered 1,734 vehicles in Q4 and 6,001 vehicles in 2023, up 37% compared to full year 2022

Produced 2,391 vehicles in Q4 and 8,428 vehicles in 2023, meeting the higher-end of 2023 annual production guidance of 8,000 to 8,500 vehicles

Q4 revenue of $157.2 million and annual revenue of $595.3 million

and annual revenue of Ended the quarter with approximately $4.78 billion of total liquidity

of total liquidity Lucid is embarking on the Company's next transformational phase, with the expansion of its vehicle lineup and total addressable market

2024 production guidance of approximately 9,000 vehicles

NEWARK, Calif., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards for luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, America's most awarded new luxury vehicle 1 and selected to Car and Driver's 10Best list for 2024, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The earnings presentation is available on its investor relations website (https://ir.lucidmotors.com).

The Company produced 2,391 vehicles during Q4 and delivered 1,734 vehicles during the same period. On a full-year basis, the Company produced 8,428 vehicles, meeting the higher end of the 2023 annual production guidance of 8,000 to 8,500 vehicles, and delivered 6,001 vehicles in 2023. Lucid today also announced its 2024 annual production guidance of approximately 9,000 vehicles, and will continue to prudently manage and adjust production to meet sales and delivery needs.

Lucid reported fourth quarter revenue of $157.2 million and annual revenue of $595.3 million, ending the quarter with approximately $4.78 billion of total liquidity.

"Lucid is investing for the long term in technology, manufacturing and partnerships to further solidify our place in the market as the premier luxury EV brand in the world," said Peter Rawlinson, Lucid's CEO and CTO. "In 2023, we made our first strategic technology arrangement, gained market share, completed the Air lineup, and unveiled Gravity. As we start 2024, I'm very excited about the year ahead and beyond. We are entering the next transformational phase of the Lucid vehicle lineup and are laser-focused on growth."

"I'd like to echo Peter's excitement as we start the year," said Gagan Dhingra, Lucid's Interim Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer. "We outpaced our total addressable market and made headway with our cost optimization programs – a key strategic priority for the Company. I'm excited about the future as Gravity start of production is scheduled for late 2024 and the start of production for our high-volume Midsize platform is scheduled for late 2026."

Lucid will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 2:30 P.M. PT / 5:30 P.M. ET on February 21, 2024. The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations website at ir.lucidmotors.com. Following the completion of the call, a replay will be available on the same website. Lucid uses its ir.lucidmotors.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

1 Based on percentage of major industry awards and accolades earned by new luxury vehicles launched in the last three years and on sale in the United States.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The Company's first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design. Assembled at Lucid's factories in Casa Grande, Arizona, and King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), Saudi Arabia, deliveries of Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

LUCID GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)





December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,369,947

$ 1,735,765 Short-term investments

2,489,798

2,177,231 Accounts receivable, net

51,822

19,542 Inventory

696,236

834,401 Prepaid expenses

69,682

63,548 Other current assets

79,670

81,541 Total current assets

4,757,155

4,912,028 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,810,867

2,166,776 Right-of-use assets

221,508

215,160 Long-term investments

461,029

529,974 Other noncurrent assets

262,159

55,300 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 8,512,718

$ 7,879,238









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 108,724

$ 229,084 Accrued compensation

92,494

63,322 Finance lease liabilities, current portion

8,202

10,586 Other current liabilities

798,990

634,567 Total current liabilities

1,008,410

937,559 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

77,653

81,336 Common stock warrant liability

53,664

140,590 Long-term debt

1,996,960

1,991,840 Other long-term liabilities

524,339

378,212 Total liabilities

3,661,026

3,529,537









STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Common stock, par value $0.0001; 15,000,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2023 and

2022; 2,300,111,489 and 1,830,172,561 shares issued and 2,299,253,664 and 1,829,314,736 shares

outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively

230

183 Additional paid-in capital

15,066,080

11,752,138 Treasury stock, at cost, 857,825 shares at December 31, 2023 and 2022

(20,716)

(20,716) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

4,850

(11,572) Accumulated deficit

(10,198,752)

(7,370,332) Total stockholders' equity

4,851,692

4,349,701 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 8,512,718

$ 7,879,238

LUCID GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue $ 157,151

$ 257,713

$ 595,271

$ 608,181















Costs and expenses













Cost of revenue 410,015

615,291

1,936,066

1,646,086 Research and development 242,977

221,294

937,012

821,512 Selling, general and administrative 241,026

170,867

797,235

734,574 Restructuring charges —

—

24,546

— Total cost and expenses 894,018

1,007,452

3,694,859

3,202,172















Loss from operations (736,867)

(749,739)

(3,099,588)

(2,593,991)















Other income (expense), net













Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability 25,279

255,899

86,926

1,254,218 Change in fair value of equity securities 5,999

—

5,999

— Interest income 58,680

29,472

204,274

56,756 Interest expense (7,777)

(8,075)

(24,915)

(30,596) Other income (expense), net 934

(366)

(90)

9,532 Total other income, net 83,115

276,930

272,194

1,289,910 Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (653,752)

(472,809)

(2,827,394)

(1,304,081) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 14

(161)

1,026

379 Net loss (653,766)

(472,648)

(2,828,420)

(1,304,460) Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic (653,766)

(472,648)

(2,828,420)

(1,304,460) Change in fair value of dilutive warrants —

—

—

(1,254,218) Net loss attributable to common stockholders, diluted $ (653,766)

$ (472,648)

$ (2,828,420)

$ (2,558,678)















Weighted average shares outstanding attributable to common stockholders













Basic 2,292,032,497

1,712,951,982

2,081,772,622

1,678,346,079 Diluted 2,292,032,497

1,712,951,982

2,081,772,622

1,693,258,608















Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders













Basic $ (0.29)

$ (0.28)

$ (1.36)

$ (0.78) Diluted $ (0.29)

$ (0.28)

$ (1.36)

$ (1.51)















Other comprehensive income (loss)













Net unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net of tax $ 10,079

$ 1,694

$ 12,669

$ (11,572) Foreign currency translation adjustments 5,134

—

3,753

— Total other comprehensive income (loss) 15,213

1,694

16,422

(11,572) Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders $ (638,553)

$ (470,954)

$ (2,811,998)

$ (1,316,032)

LUCID GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net loss $ (653,766)

$ (472,648)

$ (2,828,420)

$ (1,304,460) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 67,498

55,240

233,531

186,583 Amortization of insurance premium 9,265

10,432

39,507

35,620 Non-cash operating lease cost 7,330

5,457

26,201

19,711 Stock-based compensation 63,851

71,255

257,283

423,500 Inventory and firm purchase commitments write-downs 171,574

204,926

906,069

569,479 Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability (25,279)

(255,899)

(86,926)

(1,254,218) Net accretion of investment discounts/premiums (30,504)

(11,435)

(105,432)

(20,695) Change in fair value of equity securities (5,999)

—

(5,999)

— Other non-cash items 6,267

6,113

34,205

10,353 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable (28,731)

(16,987)

(32,509)

(16,498) Inventory (82,077)

(350,295)

(658,010)

(1,256,349) Prepaid expenses (2,579)

(16,721)

(45,641)

(28,822) Other current assets (8,922)

(10,329)

4,758

(43,591) Other noncurrent assets (8,000)

(4,148)

(121,790)

(43,230) Accounts payable (24,709)

128,253

(139,519)

180,469 Accrued compensation 30,953

14,314

29,172

30,958 Other current liabilities (10,175)

(16,880)

(71,680)

253,904 Other long-term liabilities 49,454

10,837

75,447

31,028 Net cash used in operating activities (474,549)

(648,515)

(2,489,753)

(2,226,258) Cash flows from investing activities:













Purchases of property, plant and equipment (272,642)

(289,888)

(910,644)

(1,074,852) Proceeds from government grant 97,500

—

97,500

97,267 Purchases of investments (413,028)

(1,127,452)

(3,998,282)

(3,854,129) Proceeds from maturities of investments 1,240,320

1,024,361

3,720,890

1,149,714 Proceeds from sale of investments —

—

148,388

— Other investing activities —

323

(4,827)

323 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 652,150

(392,656)

(946,975)

(3,681,677) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of common stock under Underwriting Agreement, net of issuance costs —

—

1,184,224

— Proceeds from issuance of common stock under 2023 Subscription Agreement, net of issuance

costs —

—

1,812,641

— Proceeds from issuance of common stock under At-the-Market Offering, net of issuance costs —

594,317

—

594,317 Proceeds from issuance of common stock under 2022 Subscription Agreement —

915,000

—

915,000 Payment for short-term insurance financing note —

—

—

(15,330) Payment for finance lease liabilities (891)

(1,372)

(5,425)

(4,977) Proceeds from borrowings 19,991

9,590

62,911

29,818 Repayments for borrowings —

(13,570)

—

(20,223) Proceeds from failed sale-leaseback transaction —

—

—

31,700 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 3,022

3,050

10,343

17,788 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 8,747

11,680

23,836

24,562 Tax withholding payments for net settlement of employee awards (2,910)

(5,894)

(17,615)

(218,789) Payment for credit facility issuance costs —

—

—

(6,631) Net cash provided by financing activities 27,959

1,512,801

3,070,915

1,347,235 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 205,560

471,630

(365,813)

(4,560,700) Beginning cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,165,947

1,265,690

1,737,320

6,298,020 Ending cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 1,371,507

$ 1,737,320

$ 1,371,507

$ 1,737,320

LUCID GROUP, INC. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (in thousands) Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net loss (GAAP) $ (653,766)

$ (472,648)

$ (2,828,420)

$ (1,304,460) Interest expense 7,777

8,075

24,915

30,596 Interest income (58,680)

(29,472)

(204,274)

(56,756) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 14

(161)

1,026

379 Depreciation and amortization 67,498

55,240

233,531

186,583 Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability (25,279)

(255,899)

(86,926)

(1,254,218) Change in fair value of equity securities (5,999)

—

(5,999)

— Stock-based compensation 63,851

71,255

258,726

423,500 Restructuring charges —

—

24,546

— Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (604,584)

$ (623,610)

$ (2,582,875)

$ (1,974,376)

Free Cash Flow



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Net cash used in operating activities (GAAP)

$ (474,549)

$ (648,515)

$ (2,489,753)

$ (2,226,258) Capital expenditures

(272,642)

(289,888)

(910,644)

(1,074,852) Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ (747,191)

$ (938,403)

$ (3,400,397)

$ (3,301,110)

