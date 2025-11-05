Lucid Announces Organizational Changes to Accelerate Growth, Optimize Decision-Making and Strengthen Global Expansion

NEWARK, Calif., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group , Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced key organizational changes designed to accelerate growth, streamline decision-making, and enhance accountability as the company scales globally.

To support these objectives, Lucid has made the following organizational changes:

Emad Dlala has been appointed Senior Vice President, Engineering and Digital. In addition to leading the powertrain organization, he will now oversee all product development functions, including vehicle engineering, digital systems, and software. In his expanded role he will continue to drive Lucid's technology leadership, lead vehicle development, improve cost efficiency and manufacturability, and advance Lucid's software-defined vehicle architectures.

Erwin Raphael has been elevated to Senior Vice President, Revenue, with expanded global responsibilities. He will now lead global sales and service operations, driving accountability for revenue and customer experience as Lucid expands further into new consumer markets worldwide.

In addition, Lucid has appointed Marnie Levergood, as Senior Vice President, Quality. Levergood will lead efforts to ensure Lucid delivers vehicles that meet the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship, working in close concert with engineering and manufacturing. She previously held quality and manufacturing roles at Scout Motors, Stellantis, and Magna. Levergood succeeds Jeri Ford, who will be retiring after more than 35 years in the automotive industry.

"As we accelerate production of Lucid Gravity and prepare to launch our Midsize platform, these changes will help drive faster innovation and stronger execution." said Marc Winterhoff, Interim CEO at Lucid. "Emad has played a key role in establishing Lucid as the EV technology leader. In his new expanded role overseeing complete vehicle development, we have no doubt his leadership will broaden our technology excellence, improve software quality, manage costs, and keep projects on schedule. As we grow globally, Erwin's leadership will be critical to delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving revenue growth. And Marnie brings decades of experience that further strengthens our leadership team."

As part of these changes, Eric Bach, Senior Vice President of Product and Chief Engineer, has departed Lucid. The company thanks him for his contributions over the past decade.

About Lucid Group

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The award-winning Lucid Air and Lucid Gravity SUV deliver best-in-class performance, sophisticated design, expansive interior space and unrivaled energy efficiency. Lucid assembles both vehicles in its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factories in Arizona and Saudi Arabia. Through its industry-leading technology and innovations, Lucid is advancing the state-of-the-art of EV technology for the benefit of all.

