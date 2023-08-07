Lucid Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results, On Track for Annual Production Guidance of More Than 10,000 Vehicles

  • Q2 revenue of $150.9 million driven by customer deliveries of 1,404 vehicles in the quarter
  • Bolstered balance sheet to $6.25 billion in total liquidity as of June 30, 2023
  • Aston Martin selected Lucid to supply powertrain and battery system technology – contracts worth in excess of $450 million – further validating Lucid's superior technology
  • Original pricing reinstated with the Lucid Air All Wheel Drive starting at $82,400
  • Finalized purchase agreement with Government of Saudi Arabia
  • Start of production for the Lucid Air Sapphire and the Lucid Air Pure Rear Wheel Drive on track for mid-September
  • The Lucid Gravity unveiling in November; start of production on track for late 2024

NEWARK, Calif., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), setting new standards for luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, winner of the 2023 World Luxury Car Award, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Lucid reported Q2 revenue of $150.9 million on deliveries of 1,404 vehicles and is on track to manufacture more than 10,000 vehicles in 2023. Additionally, Lucid initiated material shipments of vehicles to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lucid ended the second quarter with approximately $6.25 billion in total liquidity, which is expected to fund the Company into 2025.

"We're on track toward achieving our 2023 production target of more than 10,000 vehicles, but we recognize we still have work to do to grow our customer base. During our second quarter, we achieved several major milestones, including signing agreements to enter into a long-term strategic partnership with Aston Martin. Following a competitive process, their investment validates our award-winning technology and marks the first partnership for Lucid Group's technology arm," said Peter Rawlinson, Lucid's CEO and CTO. "We look forward to exciting new products in the second half of this year, including the planned start of production of the Lucid Air Sapphire and the Lucid Air Pure Rear Wheel Drive, plus the highly anticipated unveiling of our new SUV, Lucid Gravity, forthcoming in November."

"In the second quarter, we raised $3.0 billion in capital, including $1.8 billion from the PIF, and I'm pleased to say that our current liquidity of $6.25 billion is expected to take us through the start of production for the Lucid Gravity, and into 2025," said Sherry House, Lucid's CFO. "In addition, the targeted actions underway to invigorate our marketing programs in the luxury and premium segment have resulted in greater brand awareness, which we aim to capitalize on through the launch of our latest pricing program."

Lucid will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 2:30 P.M. PT / 5:30 P.M. ET on August 7, 2023. The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations website at ir.lucidmotors.com. Following the completion of the call, a replay will be available on the same website. Lucid uses its ir.lucidmotors.com website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design. Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official EPA estimated 516 miles of range. Assembled at Lucid's factory in Casa Grande, Arizona, deliveries of Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Business Metrics

Condensed consolidated financial information has been presented in accordance with US GAAP ("GAAP") as well as on a non-GAAP basis to supplement our condensed consolidated financial results. Lucid's non-GAAP financial measures include Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow which are discussed below.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss before (1) interest expense, (2) interest income, (3) provision for income taxes, (4) depreciation and amortization, (5) change in fair value of common stock warrant liability, (6) stock-based compensation and (7) restructuring charges. Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure that Lucid believes provides useful information to Lucid's management and investors about Lucid's profitability. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash used in operating activities less capital expenditures. Free Cash Flow is a performance measure that Lucid believes provides useful information to Lucid's management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after necessary capital expenditures.

These non-GAAP financial measures facilitate management's internal comparisons to Lucid's historical performance. Management believes that it is useful to supplement its GAAP financial statements with this non-GAAP information because management uses such information internally for its operating, budgeting, and financial planning purposes. Management also believes that presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to Lucid's investors regarding measures of our financial condition and results of operations that Lucid uses to run the business and therefore allows investors to better understand Lucid's performance. However, these non-GAAP financial and key performance measures have limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Non-GAAP information is not prepared under a comprehensive set of accounting rules and therefore, should only be read in conjunction with financial information reported under GAAP when understanding Lucid's operating performance. In addition, other companies, including companies in Lucid's industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of Lucid's non-GAAP financial measures and key performance measures as tools for comparison. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial information is presented below.

LUCID GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30,
2023

December 31,
2022

ASSETS



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$         2,775,339

$      1,735,765

Short-term investments

2,473,955

2,177,231

Accounts receivable, net

20,570

19,542

Inventory

849,781

834,401

Prepaid expenses

73,455

63,548

Other current assets

63,828

81,541

Total current assets

6,256,928

4,912,028

Property, plant and equipment, net

2,474,564

2,166,776

Right-of-use assets

223,890

215,160

Long-term investments

288,081

529,974

Other noncurrent assets

171,589

55,300

TOTAL ASSETS

$         9,415,052

$      7,879,238





LIABILITIES





Current liabilities:



Accounts payable

$            140,083

$         229,084

Accrued compensation

69,001

63,322

Finance lease liabilities, current portion

9,653

10,586

Other current liabilities

666,856

634,567

Total current liabilities

885,593

937,559

Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion

79,123

81,336

Common stock warrant liability

139,259

140,590

Long-term debt

1,994,391

1,991,840

Other long-term liabilities

356,846

378,212

Total liabilities

3,455,212

3,529,537





STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



Common stock, par value $0.0001; 15,000,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2023 and
     December 31, 2022; 2,283,136,640 and 1,830,172,561 shares issued and 2,282,278,815 and
     1,829,314,736 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively

228

183

Additional paid-in capital

14,904,370

11,752,138

Treasury stock, at cost, 857,825 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(20,716)

(20,716)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(9,950)

(11,572)

Accumulated deficit

(8,914,092)

(7,370,332)

Total stockholders' equity

5,959,840

4,349,701

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY


$         9,415,052

$      7,879,238

LUCID GROUP, INC. 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)


Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenue

$         150,874

$           97,336

$         300,306

$         155,011








Costs and expenses






Cost of revenue

555,805

292,342

1,056,329

538,312

Research and development

233,474

200,381

463,277

386,457

Selling, general and administrative

197,748

163,812

366,518

386,971

Restructuring charges

1,532


24,028

Total cost and expenses

988,559

656,535

1,910,152

1,311,740








Loss from operations

(837,685)

(559,199)

(1,609,846)

(1,156,729)








Other income (expense), net






Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability

42,133

334,843

1,331

858,173

Interest income

39,525

2,911

79,530

2,911

Interest expense

(6,690)

(7,189)

(13,798)

(14,908)

Other income (expense), net

(928)

8,277

(261)

9,233

Total other income, net

74,040

338,842

66,802

855,409

Loss before provision for income taxes

(763,645)

(220,357)

(1,543,044)

(301,320)

Provision for income taxes

587

68

716

391

Net loss

(764,232)

(220,425)

(1,543,760)

(301,711)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders, basic

(764,232)

(220,425)

(1,543,760)

(301,711)

Change in fair value of dilutive warrants


(334,843)


(858,173)

Net loss attributable to common stockholders, diluted

$       (764,232)

$       (555,268)

$    (1,543,760)

$    (1,159,884)








Weighted average shares outstanding attributable to common stockholders






Basic

1,912,459,833

1,669,303,813

1,871,884,313

1,661,960,471

Diluted

1,912,459,833

1,686,815,404

1,871,884,313

1,684,328,007








Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders






Basic

$              (0.40)

$              (0.13)

$              (0.82)

$              (0.18)

Diluted

$              (0.40)

$              (0.33)

$              (0.82)

$              (0.69)








Other comprehensive income (loss)






Net unrealized gains (losses) on investments, net of tax

$            (2,999)

$               (691)

$              1,036

$               (691)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

586


586

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,413)

(691)

1,622

(691)

Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders

$       (766,645)

$       (221,116)

$    (1,542,138)

$       (302,402)

LUCID GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)


Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Cash flows from operating activities






Net loss

$    (764,232)

$    (220,425)

$ (1,543,760)

$    (301,711)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:






Depreciation and amortization

55,363

42,448

105,201

80,690

Amortization of insurance premium

10,865

7,425

21,128

14,924

Non-cash operating lease cost

6,448

4,848

12,278

8,952

Stock-based compensation

71,376

94,392

125,195

268,943

Inventory and firm purchase commitments write-downs

276,631

81,691

503,679

178,057

Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability

(42,133)

(334,843)

(1,331)

(858,173)

Other non-cash items

(8,654)

1,149

(27,704)

2,404

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:






Accounts receivable

(17,987)

(673)

(978)

1,608

Inventory

(93,808)

(300,830)

(447,962)

(603,852)

Prepaid expenses

(21,953)

(14,064)

(31,035)

6,459

Other current assets

(3,705)

17,426

18,488

(32,199)

Other noncurrent assets

(82,421)

(16,381)

(109,758)

(27,556)

Accounts payable

(29,825)

43,883

(95,999)

49,596

Accrued compensation

(15,866)

26,793

5,679

23,186

Operating lease liabilities

(5,875)

(3,845)

(11,712)

(6,944)

Other current liabilities

(50,591)

51,484

(43,380)

179,544

Other long-term liabilities

16,009

5,894

20,349

7,795

Net cash used in operating activities

(700,358)

(513,628)

(1,501,622)

(1,008,277)

Cash flows from investing activities:






Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(203,715)

(309,818)

(445,485)

(494,900)

Purchases of investments

(1,304,715)

(1,419,223)

(2,147,253)

(1,419,223)

Proceeds from maturities of investments

941,338


1,982,489

Proceeds from sale of investments

135,144


148,388

Other investing activities

(6,024)


(4,827)

Net cash used in investing activities

(437,972)

(1,729,041)

(466,688)

(1,914,123)

Cash flows from financing activities:






Proceeds from issuance of common stock under Underwriting Agreement, net of issuance
costs

1,184,224


1,184,224

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under 2023 Subscription Agreement, net of
issuance costs

1,812,641


1,812,641

Payment for short-term insurance financing note


(2,381)


(15,330)

Payment for finance lease liabilities

(1,652)

(1,200)

(3,079)

(2,401)

Proceeds from borrowings

4,266

6,663

4,266

6,663

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

2,926

3,735

5,107

12,849

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

15,089

12,882

15,089

12,882

Tax withholding payments for net settlement of employee awards

(3,879)

(8,976)

(10,378)

(191,241)

Payment for credit facility issuance costs


(6,631)


(6,631)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

3,013,615

4,092

3,007,870

(183,209)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

1,875,285

(2,238,577)

1,039,560

(3,105,609)

Beginning cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

901,595

5,430,988

1,737,320

6,298,020

Ending cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$   2,776,880

$   3,192,411

$   2,776,880

$   3,192,411

LUCID GROUP, INC. 
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financials Measures
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA


Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net loss (GAAP)

$   (764,232)

$   (220,425)

$  (1,543,760)

$   (301,711)

Interest expense

6,690

7,189

13,798

14,908

Interest income

(39,525)

(2,911)

(79,530)

(2,911)

Provision for income taxes

587

68

716

391

Depreciation and amortization

55,363

42,448

105,201

80,690

Change in fair value of common stock warrant liability

(42,133)

(334,843)

(1,331)

(858,173)

Stock-based compensation

71,376

94,392

126,638

268,943

Restructuring charges

1,532


24,028

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$   (710,342)

$   (414,082)

$  (1,354,240)

$   (797,863)

Free Cash Flow


Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022

Net cash used in operating activities (GAAP)

$   (700,358)

$   (513,628)

$  (1,501,622)

$  (1,008,277)

Capital expenditures

(203,715)

(309,818)

(445,485)

(494,900)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$   (904,073)

$   (823,446)

$  (1,947,107)

$  (1,503,177)

