Lucid CEO To Speak at Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference and Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transitions Summit

News provided by

Lucid Group

Jun 07, 2024, 09:00 ET

NEWARK, Calif., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced that Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference on Tuesday, June 11, at approximately 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

In addition, on Wednesday, June 12, Rawlinson will participate in a fireside chat at the third annual Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transitions Summit at approximately 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Both discussions will be webcasted live on Lucid's investor relations website at https://ir.lucidmotors.com. A replay of each webcast will be available for 60 days following the live presentations.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The Company's first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design. Assembled at Lucid's factories in Casa Grande, Arizona, and King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), Saudi Arabia, deliveries of Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

Investor Relations Contact
[email protected]

Media Contact 
[email protected]

SOURCE Lucid Group

Also from this source

Lucid Announces Appointment of Lisa M. Lambert to Board of Directors

Lucid Announces Appointment of Lisa M. Lambert to Board of Directors

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced the election of Lisa M. Lambert to its board...
Lucid Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Lucid Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Green Technology

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics