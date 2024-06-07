Lucid CEO To Speak at Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference and Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transitions Summit

NEWARK, Calif., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced that Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO, will participate in a fireside chat at the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference on Tuesday, June 11, at approximately 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

In addition, on Wednesday, June 12, Rawlinson will participate in a fireside chat at the third annual Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transitions Summit at approximately 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Both discussions will be webcasted live on Lucid's investor relations website at https://ir.lucidmotors.com. A replay of each webcast will be available for 60 days following the live presentations.

About Lucid Group

Lucid's mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The Company's first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a California-inspired design. Assembled at Lucid's factories in Casa Grande, Arizona, and King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC), Saudi Arabia, deliveries of Lucid Air are currently underway to customers in the U.S., Canada, Europe, and the Middle East.

