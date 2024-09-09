Lucid Delivers UX 2.4 Over the Air Software Update with New Advanced Driver Assist and Convenience Features

DreamDrive™ Pro, Lucid's optional Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), is augmented with Lane Change Assist, 3D lane visualization, and curve control.

A new Lucid Assistant voice control system allows easier voice control of navigation and audio systems, climate control, heated seats, and more.

Updated software includes more than a dozen other updates, enhancements, and fine tuning requested by Lucid Air owners.

NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today launched Lucid UX 2.4, a major software update for the Lucid Air. It introduces an enhanced version of DreamDrive Pro, Lucid's optional Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), with improved capabilities, including new 3D lane visualization; Lucid Assistant, a new voice control system; an updated map design for improved legibility; and much more.

Lucid Motors launched Lucid UX 2.4, a major software update for the Lucid Air. It introduces an enhanced version of DreamDrive Pro, Lucid’s optional Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), with improved capabilities, including new 3D lane visualization; Lucid Assistant, a new voice control system; an updated map design for improved legibility; and much more.

"Lucid UX 2.4 introduces an array of new features and improvements to make every trip more satisfying," said Dr. Jean-Philippe Gauthier, Head of Software Engineering for Lucid. "This release also marks the transition of DreamDrive Pro Highway Assist features to our in-house Lucid software stack, paving the way for further continuous improvements."

Enhanced Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Enhancements to Lucid's optional DreamDrive Pro Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) include:

Highway Assist: Now utilizing high-definition maps that provide more detailed information on HOV lanes, exit scenarios, and lane merges and splits. Highway assist can also be engaged on curves, offering more adaptive and responsive driving.

Driver-Initiated Lane Change Assist: Allows drivers to initiate lane changes with a simple long press of the turn signal, supported by clear notifications and arrows on the user interface.

Extended Stop and Go: In heavy stop-and-go driving the vehicle will resume traveling after longer stops in traffic if the driver is still looking ahead.

3D Three-Lane Visualization: Lucid has leveraged the Air's on-board sensor suite to create a 3D lane visualization on the center screen, offering drivers an additional view of their surroundings when on the highway and laying the foundation for expanded functions planned for future introduction.

Additionally, Lucid's revised Adaptive Cruise Control system introduces automatic curve speed control to the Lucid Air, for easier use on winding roads.

Hey Lucid!

Lucid Assistant is Lucid's new hands-free voice assistant, an easy and intuitive way to control many vehicle functions by speaking. Just press the microphone button on the steering wheel or say "Hey Lucid" to control navigation and audio systems, change the climate control, turn on heated seats, access the owner's manual, and more. (Note: Lucid Assistant replaces Alexa in the vehicle.) Drivers can choose to activate or deactivate Lucid Assistant in the vehicle settings menu.

Wireless Apple CarPlay® Integration in the Instrument Cluster

Turn-by-turn instructions are now also displayed in the center instrument cluster when using Apple CarPlay to navigate.

As Requested by Lucid Owners, Further Updates for a Better User Experience

Park Distance Warning , Surround View Monitoring, and Rear View Monitoring screens now automatically close when vehicle speed exceeds 6 mph.

, Surround View Monitoring, and Rear View Monitoring screens now automatically close when vehicle speed exceeds 6 mph. HomeLink universal device on-screen controls are displayed while the vehicle is in reverse.

The Lucid Mobile App now connects to the car much faster, is more responsive to command inputs, and now enables User Profile attributes to be updated from within the app.

The Lucid UX 2.4 release begins its roll out today in North America as an over-the-air update. The Lucid Air was designed from the ground up to be as easy to update as a typical smartphone. Owners receive a notification in the car and in the Lucid mobile app whenever a new software version is available. They can then choose whether to start the installation right away or schedule it for a convenient time, such as overnight. Using the Lucid mobile app, owners can even install their car's latest software updates when they are nowhere near their car, whether that's the office, their living room, or sitting aboard a Wi-Fi-enabled airplane.

DreamDrive, DreamDrive Pro, and the Air's safety suite are a supplement to, not a substitution for, attentive driving. They are not meant to replace mirrors or a driver's focused attention, and they should not be relied upon completely to avoid accidents.

About Lucid

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The flagship vehicle, Lucid Air, delivers best-in-class performance and efficiency is priced from $69,900*, in the U.S. Lucid is currently preparing its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona to begin production of the Lucid Gravity SUV. The company's goal is to accelerate humanity's transition to sustainable transportation and energy through the creation of the most advanced EVs.

* Excludes tax, title, license, options, destination and documentation fees.

Media Contacts

[email protected]

Trademarks

This communication contains trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of Lucid Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "shall," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding plans and expectations with respect to ADAS, and the promise of Lucid's technology. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, and on the current expectations of Lucid's management. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and may differ from these forward-looking statements. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of Lucid. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item 1A of Lucid's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as well as other documents Lucid has filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. If any of these risks materialize or Lucid's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Lucid currently does not know or that Lucid currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Lucid's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Lucid anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Lucid's assessments to change. However, while Lucid may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Lucid specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Lucid's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Lucid Group