Lucid Diagnostics Announces Positive Data from its ESOGUARD BE-1 Prospective, International, Multicenter Clinical Validation Study of EsoGuard® Esophageal Precancer Testing in a Screening Population

Prospective screening study demonstrates excellent EsoGuard sensitivity of 87.5% and negative predictive value (NPV) of 98.6%

Previously announced positive data from a separate prospective VA screening study also accepted for peer-reviewed publication

Studies further strengthen EsoGuard's clinical validity data in support of upcoming Medicare LCD pre-submission meeting and ongoing commercial payor engagements

NEW YORK, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid" or the "Company") a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and majority-owned subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), today announced positive data from its ESOGUARD BE-1 prospective, international, multicenter, single-arm study conducted to clinically validate performance of the EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA test on samples collected with the EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device for detection of esophageal precancer (Barrett's Esophagus or BE) and esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC) in a screening population. This is the second clinical validation study in a screening population following previously announced positive data from the Cleveland VA screening study, which was recently accepted for peer-reviewed publication.

The ESOGUARD BE-1 study was led by Nicholas J. Shaheen, M.D., M.P.H., Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, a leading esophageal precancer expert and lead author of the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) guidelines on esophageal precancer screening. Study sites included leading academic medical centers, such as Baylor College of Medicine, University of California-Irvine, Vanderbilt University, and University of Utah, as well as other notable U.S. and European centers. The manuscript entitled Use of the EsoGuard® Molecular Biomarker Test in Non-Endoscopic Detection of Barrett's Esophagus among High-Risk Individuals in a Screening Population demonstrated high sensitivity and negative predictive value (NPV) compared to upper gastrointestinal endoscopy and is currently available on the leading health sciences preprint server, MedRxiv, pending peer review and publication.

The manuscript for the Cleveland VA screening study, entitled Non-endoscopic screening for Barrett's esophagus and Esophageal Adenocarcinoma in at risk Veterans, has been accepted for peer-reviewed publication in the American Journal of Gastroenterology.

"We are grateful to Dr. Shaheen and his co-investigators for this valuable contribution to the clinical evidence supporting EsoGuard esophageal precancer testing," said Victoria T. Lee, M.D., Lucid's Chief Medical Officer. "This second multi-center clinical validation study in an intended use screening population demonstrates nearly identical EsoGuard performance compared to two previously reported National Cancer Institute (NCI)-funded case-control studies—a multi-center pivotal study published in Science Translational Medicine introducing the technology and a multi-center study from the BETRNet consortium recently published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology. Additionally, the previously announced and now peer-reviewed results of the Cleveland VA screening study demonstrated an identical NPV, and a similar sensitivity of 92.9%. Collectively, these four clinical validity studies demonstrate an unprecedented performance of a molecular diagnostic test in detecting a precancer. They strongly support EsoGuard's use as a widespread screening tool to prevent esophageal cancer through the early detection of esophageal precancer."

Dr. Lee added, "As previously reported, three published clinical utility studies have already documented that physicians consistently utilized EsoGuard results to appropriately triage at-risk patients, which can result in more cost-effective utilization of endoscopy for esophageal precancer detection. These clinical validation and clinical utility data, coupled with multiple national society guidelines and consensus statements supporting non-endoscopic esophageal precancer detection, provides a robust clinical evidence base in support of our upcoming Medicare LCD pre-submission meeting and ongoing commercial payor engagements."

The BE1 manuscript reports EsoGuard performance in 93 subjects who met criteria for esophageal precancer screening based on American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) guidelines (presence of chronic heartburn and at least three of six additional risk factors—age over 50 years, male sex, white race, obesity, smoking and positive family history), underwent EsoCheck cell collection, had binary EsoGuard results, and a definitive final diagnosis established by upper gastrointestinal endoscopy and biopsies. Of these 93 subjects contributing to the primary endpoint analysis, eight had BE without dysplasia, for a disease prevalence of 8.6%. No subjects with EAC were identified. EsoGuard sensitivity for BE was 87.5%, specificity was 81.2%, positive predictive value was 30.4%, and negative predictive value was 98.6%.

The authors conclude that "…EsoGuard DNA biomarker testing was well-tolerated, convenient, safe, and efficient…with a PPV and a NPV that can appropriately guide clinical decision-making…Improved accessibility of non-endoscopic, in-office testing could increase BE screening rates, improve early disease detection, and ensure BE patients receive appropriate endoscopic surveillance and treatment to avoid progression to EAC."

