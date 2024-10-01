Lucid Diagnostics Holds Inaugural #CheckYourFoodTube Precancer Testing Event for Former NFL Players

Initiative aims to increase awareness of the relationship between chronic heartburn and esophageal cancer, and role of EsoGuard esophageal precancer testing

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), today announced that it held its inaugural educational session and #CheckYourFoodTube Precancer Testing Event targeting former NFL players in Cincinnati, Ohio.

This initiative aims to increase awareness of the relationship between gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, and highly lethal esophageal cancer, as well as the opportunity to prevent this cancer through esophageal precancer detection using Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test. The event, hosted by Brian J. deGuzman, M.D., Lucid's Chief Technology and Compliance Officer, featured a comprehensive educational session followed by on-site testing of Cincinnati-based former NFL players who are at risk of having esophageal precancer. Lucid plans to expand these educational and testing events targeting former NFL players to other cities across the nation.

"Collaborating with Lucid Diagnostics on this inaugural event is just the beginning of what we hope will be a game-changing initiative for former NFL players across the country," said Solomon Wilcots, former NFL player for the Cincinnati Bengals and Team Leader of Sports-Health Alliance at Russo Partners. "As athletes who've put our bodies on the line throughout our careers, we have a heightened awareness of the importance of protecting our long-term health. EsoGuard offers us a crucial opportunity for early detection of esophageal precancer, which can truly be a lifesaver. I strongly encourage all my peers in the sports community to take proactive steps in safeguarding their health from this deadly, yet preventable cancer. Remember, when it comes to esophageal cancer, early detection is the best—it's time we all 'Check Our Food Tubes!'."

"These educational and precancer testing events targeting former NFL players provide us with a great opportunity to increase awareness of highly lethal but now preventable esophageal cancer," said Lishan Aklog, M.D. , Lucid's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Individuals with heartburn and other risk factors (age over 50, male, white race, obesity, smoking or a family history), whether former NFL players or their legions of fans, can now undergo a quick and simple test to determine whether they may have precancer and take appropriate steps to prevent this cancer. We are committed to getting the word out and appreciate Mr. Wilcots and his compatriots using their platform to help us do so."

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device, represent the first and only commercially available tools designed with the goal of preventing cancer and cancer deaths through widespread, early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients.

