Lucid Diagnostics to Participate in the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid" or the "Company"), a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM), today announced that it will participate in the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit.

Event Details:

  • Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024
  • Time: 11:30 AM Eastern Time
  • Format: Fireside Chat with Dennis McGrath, Lucid's Chief Financial Officer
  • Venue: Virtual

For more information about the 2024 Maxim Healthcare Virtual Summit and to attend Lucid's fireside chat, please visit https://m-vest.com/events/healthcare-10152024

A recording of the fireside chat will be made available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at ir.luciddx.com following the conclusion of the conference.

About Lucid Diagnostics
Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device, represent the first and only commercially available tools designed with the goal of preventing cancer and cancer deaths through widespread, early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk patients.

For more information about Lucid, please visit www.luciddx.com and for more information about its parent company PAVmed, please visit www.pavmed.com.

