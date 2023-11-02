Lucid Diagnostics to Present at Canaccord Genuity Medtech, Diagnostics, and Digital Health & Services Forum

Lishan Aklog, M.D., Chairman & CEO, to Present November 16, 2023, in New York

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid" or the "Company") a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and majority-owned subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) ( "PAVmed"), today announced its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Lishan Aklog, will present at the Canaccord Genuity Medtech, Diagnostics, and Digital Health & Services Forum on November 16, 2023 at 10:00am EST in New York City.

Management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference. Investors who are interested in meeting are encouraged to reach out to their representative at Canaccord Genuity.

About Lucid Diagnostics

