Lucid Gravity Now Available to Configure and Order on the Lucid Motors Website

"The Lucid Gravity provides a never-before-achievable combination of attributes only made possible by Lucid's game-changing technology," said Peter Rawlinson, CEO of Lucid. "It is the most sustainable vehicle in its class. And it is available to order immediately."

Innovative Vehicle Concept

Lucid Gravity is a groundbreaking new class of SUV, conceived from the ground up without compromise. Enabled by Lucid's revolutionary technology, Lucid Gravity provides the interior space and practicality of a full-size SUV within the exterior footprint of a mid-size SUV. As a result, it provides a sophisticated space for up to seven adults, game-changing versatility, and an unparalleled driving experience.

Lucid Gravity Variants & Options

Lucid today opened orders to customers in the U.S. for the Lucid Gravity Grand Touring. The full Lucid Gravity product line includes:

Lucid Gravity Grand Touring, starting at $94,900 The Lucid Gravity Grand Touring is equipped with dual electric motors delivering 828 horsepower and over 440 miles of projected range on a single charge.

Lucid Gravity Touring, starting at $79,900 The Lucid Gravity Touring is planned for late 2025. Full specifications will be revealed later.



Lucid Gravity Grand Touring can be configured in six exterior colors, including the launch color Aurora Green Metallic, and with a variety of wheel designs and sizes ranging from 20 to 23 inches. The standard Stealth Appearance features dark polished and painted finishes on exterior surfaces and trim. For those who prefer brighter trim, the optional Platinum Appearance applies a silver luster to exterior accents and trim.

The Lucid Gravity is offered with five interior themes, each of which incorporates sustainable and premium materials to evoke a different part of California's iconic landscape.

Mojave PurLuxe (standard) is inspired by the spirit of the Mojave Desert at nighttime; seats are upholstered in PurLuxe, a bio-PVC derived from soy waste products, while other parts of the interior are designed with black ash wood and textiles made from 100% recycled polyester yarn.

Mojave PurLuxe Premium adds heated and ventilated 18-way power front seats with massage functionality and features trim in walnut wood and eco-friendly suede-like synthetic material.

Yosemite PurLuxe Premium is infused with the spirit of the awe-inspiring Yosemite National Park . The heated and ventilated 18-way power front seats with massage functionality are trimmed in light, earth-toned upholstery, echoing the granite monolith, with trim in black and walnut wood.

. The heated and ventilated 18-way power front seats with massage functionality are trimmed in light, earth-toned upholstery, echoing the granite monolith, with trim in black and walnut wood. Tahoe Leather draws from the warmth of Lake Tahoe. The heated and ventilated 18-way power front seats with massage functionality are trimmed in Nappa full-grain and premium natural grain leather, which is sourced from world-leading sustainable tanneries, with additional trim in eco-friendly suede-like synthetic material and walnut burl wood.

draws from the warmth of Lake Tahoe. The heated and ventilated 18-way power front seats with massage functionality are trimmed in Nappa full-grain and premium natural grain leather, which is sourced from world-leading sustainable tanneries, with additional trim in eco-friendly suede-like synthetic material and walnut burl wood. Ojai Leather pays homage to the famed Ojai Valley. The heated and ventilated 18-way power front seats with massage functionality are trimmed in Nappa full-grain and premium natural grain leather in deep terracotta tones, inspired by the fertile soil of the region. Additional trim is in eco-friendly suede-like material and carbon oak wood.

The Lucid Gravity comes standard with two rows of seats for up to five occupants. An optional three-row version seats up to seven people with ample space still available for cargo.

Wheels and tires:

Staggered 20" front / 21" rear Voyager design, Onyx Grey, all-season tires

Staggered 21" front / 22" rear Orion design, all-season tires (optional)

Staggered 22" front / 23" rear Aether design, high-performance summer tires (optional)

Three Levels of Lucid DreamDrive™ Advanced Driver Assistance System

Lucid Gravity comes standard with the Lucid DreamDrive™ advanced driver assistance system, which includes hands-on drive assist with extended stop & go, active curve speed control and speed limit assist, traffic sign recognition, high beam assist, automatic emergency braking with intersection assist, lane departure protection, blind spot monitoring with active intervention, front and rear cross traffic protection, rear pedestrian collision protection, park distance warning, rear parking protection, distracted and drowsy driver alert, rear view monitoring, and surrounding object visualization. It also includes a new Safe Exit Protection feature, which provides an alert if an oncoming vehicle (including a bicycle or other two-wheeled conveyance) is detected when starting to open one of the doors.

The optional DreamDrive™ Premium builds upon DreamDrive™, adding adaptive lane biasing, lane change assist, speed-based suggested lane change, adaptive drive beam, blind spot display, 3D surround view monitoring, see-through vehicle display, and automatic park in/out.

Lucid's most advanced driver-assistance system for the Lucid Gravity is DreamDrive™ Pro. With a powerful computing platform and robust 32-sensor suite, DreamDrive™ Pro expands on the DreamDrive™ Premium feature set with hands-free drive assist, traffic light detection, automatic lane change, curb rash alert, and more.2

Additional Options and Packages for Lucid Gravity

The optional Dynamic Handling Package takes Lucid Gravity handling to the next level. A three-chamber air suspension offers even greater agility with stabilized cornering compared to the standard air suspension system. Rear wheel steering, also included in the Dynamic Handling Package, increases convenience and vehicle maneuverability with a tighter turning radius at low speeds and greater stability and agility at higher speeds.

The optional Technology Package adds several features that are new for Lucid Gravity. An all-new augmented reality head-up display (AR HUD), designed in-house by Lucid, transforms the vehicle windshield by projecting navigation and other critical information directly in the driver's line of sight to the road ahead. Dynamic ambient interior lighting can be individually customized for a personal immersive interior environment. Lucid's Sanctuary Mode takes this experience further, enveloping passengers in a cocoon of tranquility inspired by California's natural wonders. Finally, the Technology Package also adds 120V power outlets in the frunk, vehicle interior, and rear cargo area. These outlets not only enhance outdoor adventures, but they also provide a reliable backup power source during emergencies.

Lucid Gravity customers can also choose to upgrade from the standard Surreal Sound 10-speaker audio system to Surreal Sound Pro, a 22-speaker audio system with spatial capability further enhanced with Dolby Atmos, enabling a truly immersive multi-direction soundscape.

The optional Comfort & Convenience Package elevates the Lucid Gravity experience, adding auto-cinching soft-close doors, a heated steering wheel, heated windshield wipers, heated second row seats, rear side window sunshades, acoustic laminated privacy glass, active cabin air filtration, and rear center console display screen.

An optional tow package enables the Lucid Gravity Grand Touring to tow up to 6,000 pounds.3 The package includes a tow bar, receiver, and an integrated wiring harness with trailer socket connector.

Additional information about Lucid Gravity pricing, ordering, and deliveries for markets outside the U.S. will be released later.

About Lucid Group

Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The flagship vehicle, Lucid Air, delivers best-in-class performance and efficiency is priced from $69,900, in the U.S. Lucid is currently preparing its state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona to begin production of the Lucid Gravity SUV. The company's goal is to accelerate humanity's transition to sustainable transportation and energy through the creation of the most advanced EVs.

* All prices noted are for U.S. market only and exclude tax, title, license, options, destination, and documentation fees.

Media Contacts

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

1 Manufacturer's projected range for GT when equipped with 20/21" wheels and configured as 2-row, 5-seat vehicle. EPA estimates will be provided when available. Range and battery power vary with temperature, driving habits, charging and battery condition. Actual results will vary.

2 Certain DreamDrive™ Pro features not available until late 2025.

3 Towing capability based on preproduction specifications and is subject to change. Cargo, passenger weight, and vehicle equipment impact towing capacity.

