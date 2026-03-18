Lucid Group Appoints Former Pfizer R&D Leader Rod MacKenzie, CMG, PhD, as Board Chair to Drive Next Phase of Global Growth and Innovation

Appointment marks a pivotal step in Lucid's next phase of growth, strengthening its ability to translate complex science into real-world impact.

Lucid's US Medical Affairs division unveils new proprietary insights tools to expand advisory capabilities.

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, a global leader in healthcare communications and commercialisation, today announced that Rod MacKenzie, CMG, PhD, former Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer at Pfizer, has been appointed as the new Chair of the Lucid Group Board of Directors. Dr MacKenzie will succeed Andy Black, who retired from the Board following the end of his term.

Rod MacKenzie, CMG, PhD Headshot

This appointment reflects a shared mission with Lucid Group to transform lives by ensuring innovative medicine doesn't stop at approval but reaches the patients who need it most. His leadership marks a pivotal step in Lucid's next phase of growth, strengthening its ability to translate complex science into real-world impact.

"Dr MacKenzie's career is defined by his dedication to patient outcomes and a deep understanding that breakthrough science only matters when translated into action," said Rick Sannem, CEO of Lucid Group. "His arrival supports our shared vision that we don't just help clients talk about their science, we uncover the defining insights that shape behaviour so life-changing medicines find their rightful place in the market."

Dr MacKenzie spent 34 years at Pfizer, where he led the Global Product Development division and oversaw 6,000 professionals dedicated to advancing innovative medicines and vaccines. He played a critical role in the development of both the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and antiviral, Paxlovid, in addition to serving on Pfizer's Executive Leadership Team from 2016 to 2022. In recognition of his contributions to public health during the pandemic, he was appointed Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George by Queen Elizabeth II in 2022.

"Inventing and developing innovative medicines takes great science and execution. But translating that science into improved patient outcomes in clinical practice requires real strategic discipline," said Dr MacKenzie. "Even brilliant science can struggle to break through, so innovative companies need a strategic partner like Lucid, whose integrated approach to solving complex challenges delivers changes in behaviours that successfully overcome treatment barriers. Lucid's creativity and unique data synthesis capabilities really stand out in the marketplace. I am thrilled to join the Lucid Board and share Lucid's deep commitment to transforming lives across the globe."

In addition to Dr MacKenzie's appointment, Lucid's US Medical Affairs division is unveiling new proprietary insights tools to expand its advisory capabilities at the Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) conference in Denver from 22-25 March:

Influence Amplifier™ – Closes the gap between communication and behaviour change by combining real-time behavioural insights, precision targeting, and adaptive analytics to expand peer-to-peer communication relevance and audience priorities.

– Closes the gap between communication and behaviour change by combining real-time behavioural insights, precision targeting, and adaptive analytics to expand peer-to-peer communication relevance and audience priorities. Impact Validator™ – Pinpoints precisely where efforts drive change through a five-step framework spanning clinical gaps and audience priorities, tailored interventions, omnichannel engagement, performance data, and adaptive refinement.

Together, these tools magnify and document scientific impact while delivering Precision Engagement™, a repeatable, self–optimising cycle that continuously strengthens scientific influence, impact, and patient outcomes over time.

To demonstrate how Lucid Medical is enabling Medical Affairs teams to be strategic catalysts for change, it is offering free, 30-minute Impact Calibration™ sessions designed to map Medical Affairs teams' current influence and spotlight opportunities for measurable growth.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, a global leader in healthcare communications and commercialisation, is driven by a mission to transform lives by bridging the gap between scientific discovery and patient impact. For life sciences organisations navigating their highest-stakes decisions, Lucid doesn't just communicate science but ensures clients leave a lasting impact on the market and the patients they serve. Lucid brings together experts across Strategy Consulting, Scientific and Medical Communications, and Commercial Communications, fusing scientific rigour, strategic foresight, commercial ingenuity, creative storytelling, and deep human insight into an integrated force, powered by real-world evidence. This unique approach allows Lucid to uncover the 'Lucid Truth'— the deep-seated insight that governs stakeholder behaviour and anchors bold, behaviour-changing ideas, executed at key moments and accelerated by AI and technology. To learn more about Lucid Group, visit www.wearelucidgroup.com and LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Lucid Group