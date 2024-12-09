Lucid Group to Participate in the Nasdaq 51st Investor Conference

NEWARK, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, today announced that the company will participate in a fireside chat at the Nasdaq 51st Investor Conference, held in association with Morgan Stanley, in London, United Kingdom, on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. 

The session is scheduled for 7:00 am PT / 3:00 pm GMT and will be webcast live on Lucid's investor relations website at https://ir.lucidmotors.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Lucid
Lucid (NASDAQ: LCID) is a Silicon Valley-based technology company focused on creating the most advanced EVs in the world. The flagship vehicle, Lucid Air, delivers best-in-class performance and efficiency starting at $69,900* in the U.S. Lucid has upgraded the state-of-the-art, vertically integrated factory in Arizona and has begun production of the Lucid Gravity SUV. The company's goal is to accelerate humanity's transition to sustainable transportation and energy.
* Excludes tax, title, license, options, destination and documentation fees. 

Investor Relations Contact: [email protected]
Media Contact: [email protected]

Trademarks
This communication contains trademarks, service marks, trade names and copyrights of Lucid Group, Inc. and its subsidiaries and other companies, which are the property of their respective owners.

