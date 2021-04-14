Lucid joins Asana Partners with new Lucidchart integration

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid , the leading provider of visual collaboration software, today announced it has joined the newly launched Asana Partners program as a Technology Partner with a new Lucidchart integration to support distributed teams within existing workflows.

This new integration will enable Lucidchart users to seamlessly embed diagrams, flowcharts, and more into Asana project briefs, allowing teams to view Lucidchart documents without switching between applications. Asana users will be able to leverage Lucidchart's intelligent diagramming to add visual context, enable faster decision making with real-time data insights, and streamline workflows across teams directly in Asana.

"We're thrilled to partner with Asana to bring the power of visual collaboration to the existing workflows of distributed teams," said Dan Lawyer, Senior Vice President of Product Management, Lucid. "This partnership will empower teams to uplevel their planning and project management with real time visualization, collaboration and analysis."

As part of the Lucid visual collaboration suite, Lucidchart works in conjunction with Lucidspark, a digital whiteboard solution, to help teams work more effectively within the systems where they already work. The new Asana and Lucidchart integration helps create a single source of truth which will enable distributed teams to plan effectively, measure how they're tracking toward their goals and easily automate workflows, so they can move faster and collaborate seamlessly.

"With the launch of Asana Partners, we're excited to be expanding our global network of technology partners, helping create integrated workflows that allow our customers to achieve success, whether they're collaborating in-person or remotely," said Billy Blau, Head of Business and Corporate Development, Asana. "Together, we're connecting the enterprise's most essential integrations, like Lucidchart, to create the platform for distributed teams, helping organizations around the world advance their digital transformation efforts and work together more seamlessly than ever before."

The integration between Asana and Lucidchart can be accessed through the Asana App Directory .

About Lucid

Lucid is the only visual collaboration suite that helps teams see and build the future from idea to reality. Its products, Lucidchart and Lucidspark, provide users with an end-to-end experience that helps teams truly see and build the future, by enabling collaboration and clear communication. Lucidspark is a virtual whiteboard application for freeform ideation, group brainstorming and real-time collaboration across teams. Lucidchart is an intelligent diagramming application that empowers teams to clarify complexity, align their insights, and build the future—faster. Lucid products are utilized in over 180 countries by more than 30 million users, including customers like Google, GE, NBC Universal and Johnson & Johnson and ninety-nine percent of the Fortune 500. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce and Microsoft. Since the Utah-based company's founding in 2010, it has received numerous awards for its product, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co.

