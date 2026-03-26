Lucid Software advances MCP Server offering and Lucid AI capabilities, debuts Process Agent to boost speed and clarity across teams

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software, the leader in AI-driven work acceleration, today announced new AI-enhanced collaboration features that speed up how teams create complex diagrams and documentation. With advancements to its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, enhancements to Lucid AI, and the introduction of its Process Agent, Lucid is helping organizations scale their AI transformation by streamlining the process of capturing ideas, aligning stakeholders through visual clarity, and providing the context needed by people and AI agents to move faster and more efficiently.

As organizations prioritize speed, many often struggle with documenting data and institutional knowledge. According to Lucid's AI Readiness Report, only 16% of knowledge workers describe their company's workflows as "extremely well-documented," leaving teams without the shared context needed to make fast, informed decisions or the ability to effectively apply agentic AI. As AI models become widely accessible, organizational context becomes the real competitive advantage because large language models can't see the undocumented ways work actually happens. Lucid's latest updates create a "system of action," turning siloed information into a shared, visual understanding to support a continuous human-AI collaboration loop that powers faster, smarter outcomes.

"For most organizations, the distance between an idea and an enterprise-ready asset that teams can actually execute on is wider than it should be," said Jamie Lyon, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at Lucid Software. "Teams lack a shared place to align and act because information is scattered across systems of record. Lucid is a system of action, bringing ideas out of siloed documents and disconnected tools onto a shared visual canvas where work can move forward. With our agentic AI framework, powered by integrations through the MCP server and guided by the Process Agent, Lucid AI helps transform ideas into clear, structured documentation so teams can move from concept to execution faster."

MCP Server

Launched in November 2025, core capabilities allow users to search, fetch, and summarize foundational data from across their tech stack directly within their preferred LLM. Updates to Lucid's MCP server include:

Diagram creation: Simply describe a workflow, and Lucid instantly generates a fully editable diagram inside the LLM.

Simply describe a workflow, and Lucid instantly generates a fully editable diagram inside the LLM. ChatGPT Apps SDK: Available soon, users will be able to generate fully editable Lucid diagrams and search existing documents directly from the ChatGPT interface.

Available soon, users will be able to generate fully editable Lucid diagrams and search existing documents directly from the ChatGPT interface. Edit Document API: Launching in April, this feature allows users to describe changes to a document within an LLM, with Lucid AI executing those edits automatically.

Lucid's MCP server connects to all MCP clients. This includes, but is not limited to: ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, GitHub Copilot, and Cursor.

Lucid AI

Lucid has expanded its AI capabilities across the Lucid Suite to accelerate how teams move from initial ideas to polished, professional documentation:

Voice-to-text prompting: Users can now speak, rather than type, directly into the Lucid AI interface. For example, an engineer can describe a complex sequence diagram for a login flow, and Lucid AI will generate the visual in real time.

Users can now speak, rather than type, directly into the Lucid AI interface. For example, an engineer can describe a complex sequence diagram for a login flow, and Lucid AI will generate the visual in real time. Intelligent creation: Swimlane support with color-coding and nested containers allows users to organize complex diagrams into clear visual hierarchies instantly.

Swimlane support with color-coding and nested containers allows users to organize complex diagrams into clear visual hierarchies instantly. Generate board: Quickly generate frames, sticky notes, and text blocks across the Lucid Suite using Lucid AI's prompt box.

Quickly generate frames, sticky notes, and text blocks across the Lucid Suite using Lucid AI's prompt box. Polishing at scale: Teams can toggle between high-level overviews and granular details with improved features like tidy up, expand/collapse and nudging within assisted layout. As these sections expand, the canvas automatically adjusts to maintain visual clarity and prevent content overlap.

Process Agent

Lucid's Process Agent moves beyond simple generation to act as a proactive collaborator. Instead of just following instructions, the agent initiates a chat-based discovery process, asking clarifying questions about scope, risk analysis, and approval handoffs. This process ensures that the resulting documentation, such as a cloud infrastructure upgrade or a change request process, reflects true business logic and meets internal compliance standards before a single diagram is made. Key benefits include:

Accelerated time-to-value: Move from a spoken idea or a text prompt to a professional, data-backed diagram in seconds.

Move from a spoken idea or a text prompt to a professional, data-backed diagram in seconds. Higher documentation integrity: Ensure that every process map is accurate and comprehensive through the Process Agent's proactive, guided discovery.

Ensure that every process map is accurate and comprehensive through the Process Agent's proactive, guided discovery. Shared context and traceability: Coming in April, capture documents and decision logs in a dedicated context frame. The Process Agent references this context across all users on the canvas, preserving alignment and keeping updates clear and consistent.

Learn more about Lucid's AI offering here.

About Lucid Software

Lucid Software is the leader in AI-driven work acceleration, helping teams see and build the future by turning ideas into reality. Its products include the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite (Lucidchart and Lucidspark) and airfocus. The Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite, combined with powerful accelerators for cloud and process transformation, empowers organizations to streamline work, foster alignment, and drive business transformation at scale. airfocus, an AI-powered product management and roadmapping platform, extends these capabilities by helping teams prioritize work, define product strategy, and align execution with business goals. The most used work acceleration platform by the Fortune 500, Lucid's solutions are trusted by more than 100 million users across enterprises worldwide, including Google, GE, and NBC Universal. Lucid partners with leaders such as Google, Atlassian, and Microsoft, and has received numerous awards for its products, growth, and workplace culture. Learn more at lucid.co.

SOURCE Lucid Software