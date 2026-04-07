Lucid Software launches Lucid Claude Connector, bringing visual intelligence into AI workflows

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software, the leader in AI-driven work acceleration, today announced the launch of Lucid Claude Connector, which enables users to search, summarize, and generate Lucid documents directly within a Claude workflow.

As conversational AI becomes a central interface for knowledge work, teams increasingly want access to the information and context stored across their tools without having to switch between applications. The Lucid Claude Connector brings Lucid documents directly into Claude securely, so users can:

Find Lucid documents instantly by asking Claude to locate diagrams and boards related to a topic or project.

Generate summaries of visual work to quickly understand past brainstorms or plans.

Turn complex Claude discussions into editable diagrams and open them directly in Lucid.

Share diagrams and documents with teammates directly from a conversation.

Teams using Claude Code can also leverage these capabilities to accelerate development cycles through direct, secure access to Lucid documents from their terminal. Instead of manually sketching diagrams after the work is done, developers can now generate diagrams and reference documentation in Lucid, in real time, as they code.

"With Lucid Claude Connector, teams can bring their visual context directly into AI conversations," said Jamie Lyon, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at Lucid Software. "Whether it's retrieving diagrams, summarizing ideas, or creating new process maps, work moves from insight to execution in seconds. Teams can quickly build on existing knowledge without losing momentum."

The integration is powered by the Lucid MCP Server, which connects large language models with Lucid documents so AI tools can securely search for diagrams, fetch document content, create visualizations, and share documents.

The Lucid Claude Connector is now available. To learn more, please see here.

About Lucid Software

Lucid Software is the leader in AI-driven work acceleration, helping teams see and build the future by turning ideas into reality. Its products include the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite (Lucidchart and Lucidspark) and airfocus. The Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite, combined with powerful accelerators for cloud and process transformation, empowers organizations to streamline work, foster alignment, and drive business transformation at scale. airfocus, an AI-powered product management and roadmapping platform, extends these capabilities by helping teams prioritize work, define product strategy, and align execution with business goals. The most used work acceleration platform by the Fortune 500, Lucid's solutions are trusted by more than 100 million users across enterprises worldwide, including Google, GE, and NBC Universal. Lucid partners with leaders such as Google, Atlassian, and Microsoft, and has received numerous awards for its products, growth, and workplace culture. Learn more at lucid.co.

SOURCE Lucid Software