Lucid Software integrates real-time visual context into ChatGPT with MCP server app

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software, the leader in AI-driven work acceleration, today announced the launch of its Lucid app for ChatGPT, which enables users to search, summarize, and generate Lucid documents directly in ChatGPT.

As teams leverage AI to ideate and execute work, fragmented information across applications hinders them from accessing the context they need to move work forward. The Lucid app for ChatGPT bridges Lucid's visual intelligence and the conversational power of ChatGPT, so users can:

Find Lucid documents instantly by asking ChatGPT to locate diagrams and boards related to a topic or project.

Unlock instant insights by generating summaries of visual work from intricate diagrams or large-scale brainstorms in seconds.

Turn complex ChatGPT discussions into editable diagrams and open them directly in Lucid.

Share diagrams and documents with teammates directly from a conversation.

"The Lucid app for ChatGPT is yet another example of how Lucid is bringing the systems and context teams rely on into the AI tools they use every day," said Jamie Lyon, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at Lucid Software. "When that context is readily available, teams can move faster and stay aligned. That's where Lucid excels—bringing clarity to how teams work with AI so they can execute with confidence."

The integration is powered by Lucid's MCP server, which connects large language models with Lucid documents so AI tools can securely search for diagrams, fetch document content, create visualizations, and share documents.

The Lucid app for ChatGPT is now available. To learn more, please see here.

About Lucid Software

Lucid Software is the leader in AI-driven work acceleration, helping teams see and build the future by turning ideas into reality. Its products include the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite (Lucidchart and Lucidspark) and airfocus. The Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite, combined with powerful accelerators for cloud and process transformation, empowers organizations to streamline work, foster alignment, and drive business transformation at scale. airfocus, an AI-powered product management and roadmapping platform, extends these capabilities by helping teams prioritize work, define product strategy, and align execution with business goals. The most used work acceleration platform by the Fortune 500, Lucid's solutions are trusted by more than 100 million users across enterprises worldwide, including Google, GE, and NBC Universal. Lucid partners with leaders such as Google, Atlassian, and Microsoft, and has received numerous awards for its products, growth, and workplace culture. Learn more at lucid.co.

SOURCE Lucid Software