Lucid Software Announces Whiteboard Integrations with Google Meet Touchscreen Devices

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software , the leader in visual collaboration software, today announced its latest whiteboard integration with Google Meet touchscreen devices. With this integration, users can launch Lucidspark directly from Google Meet Series One Board 65 and Desk 27 by Avocor, fostering strong hybrid collaboration experiences for teams worldwide. Users will be able to start and join a Google Meet call from Board 65 and Desk 27 or start a standalone whiteboard session outside of a Meet call.

"Our latest integration with Google Meet touchscreen devices signifies our commitment to empowering global teams to achieve successful outcomes by helping them connect, engage and execute on ideas faster, whether they are in the physical office or remote," said Dan Lawyer, Chief Product Officer at Lucid Software. "As more hybrid teams search for holistic solutions to strengthen collaboration and streamline workflows, Lucid offers an environment that fosters creativity and improves team alignment in virtual meeting spaces they use often, like Google Meet, through the most intelligent comprehensive visual collaboration platform available."

Lucidspark and the Board 65 bring the power of visual collaboration into physical meeting rooms and spaces. By integrating Lucidspark with Google Meet devices, teams are able to interact in-person on an infinite canvas while still including remote teammates on a Google Meet call. With the Board 65 integration, users can create a new Lucidspark board with a single tap from the home screen or share an existing board by generating a Join ID code. Whether teams are hybrid, or all together in the office, they benefit from working together in real-time on one canvas that encourages collaboration from all attendees to share their thoughts and align more quickly. Once the meeting is over, teams will have access to all of their ideas, information and next steps in a centralized location or a single source of truth .

With a custom-built experience specifically for the Board 65, users can take advantage of tailored features including a toolset that pairs with the Board 65 stylus to sort and create sticky notes, adding shapes, tagging, generating Lucid Cards, adding images, and much more.

This latest device integration with Google Meet builds upon an expanded relationship with Google Workspace. For Workspace users looking for an alternative to Jamboard, Lucid's seamless migration imports Jamboard files as fully editable Lucidspark boards so teams can pick up where they left off. Within the ecosystem of integrations with Workspace, Lucid users can also add and update Lucid documents in Google Docs, Google Sheets and Google Slides. Separately, they can also embed Workspace files directly in Lucid documents to ensure teams have the most up-to-date information. Users can also insert Lucid documents in Google Calendar, Google Drive and Gmail for easy access to visuals. Integrating Lucid with Google Workspace not only enhances collaboration but also streamlines workflows by meeting users where they already work, ultimately maximizing efficiency and fostering innovation within teams.

To learn more about Lucid's integration with the Google Meet Series One Board 65 and Desk 27 by Avocor, or its other hardware integrations, please visit the integrations marketplace .

About Lucid Software

Lucid Software is the leader in visual collaboration, helping teams see and build the future from idea to reality. With its products— Lucidchart , Lucidspark , and Lucidscale —teams can align around a shared vision, clarify complexity, and collaborate visually, no matter where they're located. Top businesses use Lucid's products all around the world, including customers such as Google, GE and NBC Universal, and 99% of the Fortune 500. Lucid's partners include industry leaders such as Google, Atlassian and Microsoft. Since the company's founding, it has received numerous awards for its products, business and workplace culture. For more information, visit lucid.co .

