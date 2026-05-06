Lucid Software Continues Enterprise Momentum, Ranking Among Top Apps in Okta's Businesses at Work 2026 Report

Lucid ranks as the number 11 most popular application among Fortune 500 enterprises, evidence that Work Acceleration has become an essential part of how enterprises operate.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software, the leader in AI-driven work acceleration, today announced its continued inclusion in Okta's Businesses at Work 2026 Report. This year, Lucid ranks No. 13 on the list of most popular applications worldwide and No. 11 most popular among Fortune 500 companies, underscoring how essential Lucid has become for the world's largest enterprises to see their work, align their teams, and build what comes next.

Lucid's continued presence among the most widely adopted applications reflects a deeper shift. Enterprises are racing to apply AI to their core work, but most discover the same blocker: they cannot see how their work actually happens. AI cannot transform what is not visible. Lucid is the system enterprises use to make work visible, align teams around it, and build the foundation that AI, cloud, product, and process transformations all depend on.

"AI has accelerated how quickly teams can execute, but it has also raised the bar for alignment," said Dave Grow, CEO at Lucid Software. "The companies winning with AI didn't just buy more AI. They made how work actually happens visible first. That visibility is what turns ambition into velocity, and it's what Lucid delivers at enterprise scale."

Lucid's ranking builds on years of consistent inclusion in the Businesses at Work report, reflecting sustained enterprise adoption and trust. This recognition from Okta adds to Lucid's growing list of accolades, including G2 Best Software Products 2026 and the TrustRadius 2026 Buyer's Choice Award, reinforcing its position as the intelligence infrastructure enterprise teams depend on to operate with speed and alignment.

The Okta Businesses at Work report is based on anonymized data from Okta's global customer base and highlights the applications organizations rely on most to power productivity and securely scale operations.

To learn more about how Lucid helps organizations accelerate work and drive alignment at scale, visit lucid.co.

About Lucid Software

Lucid Software is the leader in AI-driven work acceleration, helping teams see and build the future by turning ideas into reality. Its products include the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite (Lucidchart and Lucidspark) and airfocus. Together, Lucid's products power the four transformations defining the modern enterprise: AI transformation, system modernization, product acceleration, and process optimization. Lucid is the connective layer that makes all four executable at scale. The most used work acceleration platform by the Fortune 500, Lucid's solutions are trusted by more than 100 million users across enterprises worldwide, including Google, GE, and NBC Universal. Lucid partners with leaders such as Google, Atlassian, and Microsoft, and has received numerous awards for its products, growth, and workplace culture. Learn more at lucid.co.

SOURCE Lucid Software