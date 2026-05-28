Lucid Software launches capabilities to close the AI readiness gap that is stalling enterprise transformation

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Software, the leader in work acceleration, today announced new capabilities designed to help organizations accelerate AI transformation by improving how they create, connect, and manage the documentation that's essential for successful AI implementation.

While AI is driving meaningful gains in individual productivity, those benefits are not yet translating into organization-wide impact. Recent MIT research found that 95% of GenAI pilots deliver no measurable ROI, largely because organizations are struggling to integrate AI into real workflows and operational systems. In many cases, increased speed at the individual level is outpacing organizational alignment, resulting in more output but less shared context and cohesion across teams. Lucid enables teams to collaboratively capture processes and enterprise architecture data, creating the shared foundation needed to move faster and operate across the organization more effectively.

"Most organizations are seeing AI lift individual productivity, but that gain is not compounding into institutional impact. The missing ingredient is a shared, trusted view of how the business actually operates," said Jamie Lyon, Chief Product & Strategy Officer at Lucid Software. "Lucid is where leaders see, align on, and build the operational foundation AI needs to scale, by making it easy for teams to capture, connect, and govern this documentation with trusted context and clear processes."

Capturing institutional intelligence

The information AI depends on, such as critical context, processes, and decision logic, often remains locked in individual knowledge or fragmented across tools, leaving AI agents without a clear blueprint for how work actually gets done.

Launched earlier this year, Lucid's Process Agent continues to bring greater structure, context, and transparency to process documentation. The latest updates introduce a built-in context frame that allows teams to attach relevant documents, such as specific architecture standards, and access a transparent decision log with visibility into how each process is created. While the Process Agent currently relies on text prompts, audio inputs, or uploaded files to generate documentation, users will soon be able to create diagrams directly from screen captures with Lucid's Process Capture, simplifying and accelerating the documentation process.

Capturing underlying architecture

Moving to institutional AI requires a blueprint of the business that extends beyond process diagrams to include architecture-level visibility of systems and dependencies. Without this foundation, organizations lack the connected view needed for AI to effectively interact with enterprise environments.

Using Lucid's enterprise architecture integrations with LeanIX and Ardoq, enterprise architects can visualize their current-state architecture, collaboratively plan their future state, and keep systems of record in sync as the architecture evolves. By connecting LeanIX or Ardoq directly to Lucid, enterprise architects can transform structured data into dynamic visuals and use Lucid's flexible canvas to design and align on the architecture changes needed for AI integration.

Coming soon, users outside of enterprise architecture teams will be able to embed data from LeanIX and Ardoq directly to their diagrams within Lucid's Process Accelerator. By providing broader teams with direct access to these living data components, organizations can eliminate manual guesswork and ensure that AI transformation initiatives are built on an accurate, real-time technical foundation.

Leading organizations are already seeing the impact of this architectural clarity. As Aditya Tiwari, Senior Software Engineer at Zendesk, explains: "[Lucid] AI speeds architecture decision-making and reduces technical debt by converting specs into consistent, versioned diagrams with smart suggestions and collaboration built in."

Establishing a governed source of truth for documentation

Launched last year, Lucid's Process Accelerator helps organizations establish a centralized source of truth through governed process documentation, storage, and ongoing maintenance, ensuring AI agents can reliably reference trusted documentation to execute safely and at scale.



The latest updates include:

Centralizing and securing documentation in AI-ready repositories, with access controls that ensure sensitive content remains restricted to authorized users

in AI-ready repositories, with access controls that ensure sensitive content remains restricted to authorized users Sequential approvals through built-in workflows that route changes to the appropriate stakeholders for review and sign-off

through built-in workflows that route changes to the appropriate stakeholders for review and sign-off Tracking version history by comparing published and historical documentation to understand how processes evolve over time and assess impact

by comparing published and historical documentation to understand how processes evolve over time and assess impact Increasing consistency across processes using reusable, approved components that stay synchronized across diagrams and automatically reflect updates across all instances

Together, these capabilities help organizations maintain control and consistency as they scale process documentation, ensuring both humans and AI agents can rely on a single source of truth.

To learn more about the updates from today's announcement, visit here.

About Lucid Software

Lucid Software is the leader in AI-driven work acceleration, helping teams see and build the future by turning ideas into reality. Its products include the Lucid Visual Collaboration Suite (Lucidchart and Lucidspark) and airfocus. Together, Lucid's products power the four transformations defining the modern enterprise: AI transformation, system modernization, product acceleration, and process optimization. Lucid is the connective layer that makes all four executable at scale. The most used work acceleration platform by the Fortune 500, Lucid's solutions are trusted by more than 100 million users across enterprises worldwide, including Google, GE, and NBC Universal. Lucid partners with leaders such as Google, Atlassian, and Microsoft, and has received numerous awards for its products, growth, and workplace culture. Learn more at lucid.co.

SOURCE Lucid Software