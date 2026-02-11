Lucid Unveils 'The Seven Suite': A Live Immersion in Sound, Space, and Electric Motion

Lucid brings a unique cinematic music experience right into Berlin, the capital of the German film industry

The Seven Suite is an intimate artistic live performance in Berlin's iconic Tempodrom with Lucid Gravity 1 at its heart

at its heart Seven Lucid Gravity vehicles were integrated into a live orchestral film-inspired composition by French-American composer Uèle Lamore

BERLIN, Germany, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID), maker of the world's most advanced electric vehicles, steps beyond traditional automotive storytelling into cultural authorship. Just before the world of cinema will flock to Berlin, Lucid brings a unique cinematic experience right into the capital of German Film.

The Californian EV company, Lucid, hosted an intimate cinematic live performance in Berlin, titled The Seven Suite, which fused electric performance with an electrifying musical experience. The event brought together an orchestral performance, a spatial installation, seven Lucid Gravity vehicles, 14 cultural voices that shape cinema today, and more than 300 high-profile guests out of the media, culture, art, and business worlds.

Conceived as a site-specific work, The Seven Suite combined music, architecture, and the human experience to explore how electric performance can also be perceived emotionally. The evening marked Lucid's first step into a contemporary European dialogue on sound, space, and movement.

The Spatial Set-Up of The Seven Suite: Where Sound, Space, and Motion Converge

At the center of the experience inside the Tempodrom, seven Lucid Gravity were arranged in a circle. Inside the circle: a live ensemble, performing a film-inspired composition in seven movements. Seated inside the vehicle's specially designed and unique frunks (front trunks), 14 guests made up of the who-is-who of European cinema, forming the human perimeter of the performance.

Award-winning composer-conductor Uèle Lamore guided the audience through a spatial sound experience shaped by light, rhythm, and space, turning Lucid Gravity into emotional architecture and The Seven Suite into a cinematic moment. Lamore is a French-American composer who has scored films at Cannes and shaped European arthouse cinema for years. Her work mirrors Lucid's own identity: emotionally exact, technically rigorous, designed for emotion.

As the composition unfolded in carefully orchestrated layers, the vehicles became emotional architecture, anchoring the experience and shaping how sound and movement were perceived throughout the space. Lamore's work moved fluidly between orchestral discipline and contemporary electronic experimentation, again mirroring Lucid's own desire to engineering defined by emotional approachability and technical excellence.

Inside the Circle: Perspective Becomes Part of the Experience

Seven pairs of selected guests – cultural voices shaping contemporary European cinema, including Diane Kruger, Emilia Schüle, Jannis Niewöhner, and Edin Hasanovic – were seated within the vehicles' front compartments. Their presence turned one of Lucid Gravity's most distinctive design elements, the frunk, into an unexpected space for human presence and artistic experience. Positioned at the heart of the installation, the guests were embedded within the composition itself. Each unique pairing, chosen with Lucidʼs heart-and-mind philosophy in mind, and bringing together two different creative perspectives – intuition and technical craft, storytelling and structure, creative force and directorial technique. The idea is simple: two people, the same moment, experienced side by side, yet perceived differently.

Around them, an audience of more than 300 guests followed the performance, encountering the work from varying angles. Together, the installation unfolded as a layered experience shaped by proximity, perspective, and presence.

Introducing Gravity Through Cultural Authorship

The Seven Suite marks Lucid's first step into a contemporary European cultural dialogue. Electric performance revealed through atmosphere and emotion, instinctively felt, instead of analyzed.

This approach mirrors what defines Lucid Gravity itself: An SUV that brings together generous space for up to seven passengers, effortless performance, and intuitive technology in a way that feels natural. It offers the freedom of a full-size seven-seats vehicle with the agility and confidence of a performance car, designed to move seamlessly between everyday life and extraordinary journeys. Driving the Lucid Gravity isn't about choosing between comfort, performance, or innovation; it's about having it all, without compromise.

"At Lucid, we design experiences that move people," said Lawrence Hamilton, President of Europe at Lucid. "The Seven Suite captures the essence of what drives us – transforming advanced technology into something deeply human. It's not about spectacle, but about connection: how sound, light, and motion can make innovation tangible and emotion unmistakable."

For more details about Lucid Motors and its products, visit the official Lucid website: https://lucidmotors.com/

For more details about Uèle Lamore, visit the official website: https://www.uelelamore.com/

High-resolution images of the Event and the Lucid Gravity are available here: https://spgroup.box.com/s/ig3c1zs1kp74n4s52pbzaqtwjlqio1z0

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902533/Lucid_Motors_The_Seven_Suite.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1080273/LucidMotors_Logo.jpg