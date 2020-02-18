LucidLink Filespaces Now Available on Microsoft Azure
Cloud File Service Provides Streaming Data Access to Any Cloud Storage Provider
Feb 18, 2020, 08:30 ET
SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink, an innovator in cloud file services, announced today that its Filespaces cloud-native file system now supports Microsoft Azure Blob storage. Built specifically for cloud storage, LucidLink Filespaces™ provides secure, high-performance file access over distance to improve organizational workload efficiencies and maximize productivity. As LucidLink continues to build out its cloud offerings, partnering with Microsoft rounds out a list of impressive storage partners. Azure Blob storage, cloud-based object storage, enables LucidLink inroads with companies that are looking for an integrated solution that delivers rapid, encrypted access to files and data stored on infinitely scalable, cost-effective cloud storage.
"Today, we have the only SaaS-based, cloud-native file system available that works with all major cloud storage partners like Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud as well as on-prem partners like Cloudian and Scality. This means that LucidLink customers have a high degree of flexibility and choice in their storage options, whether in the cloud, on-prem, or any hybrid combination. Filespaces even support applications not designed specifically for the cloud, so legacy systems are immediately cloud-enabled," said Peter Thompson, co-founder, and CEO. "Extending support to Azure Cloud services expands our market reach and allows us to meet customer demands who are aligned with the Microsoft cloud platform."
Filespaces allow on-premises applications to simply mount an Azure container in the cloud and use it as a local disk. Organizations gain the cost benefits of cloud storage while retaining the performance of on-premises network-attached storage (NAS) without the high cost of deploying, maintaining, or managing hardware. LucidLink Filespaces streams files on demand. It is ideal for distributed workflows, remote teams that collaborate across common data sets, and companies that need to provide secure data access to files regardless of file size or where the data is stored.
With LucidLink, customers deploy cloud object storage outside the traditional use cases of long-term retention and native S3 cloud applications. Common LucidLink use cases include:
- Backup direct to cloud
- Economical active archive
- Remote access to cloud file servers
- Production workloads on object storage
- Team collaboration on shared data sets from anywhere
- On-demand access to video surveillance data
LucidLink continues to deliver innovative solutions that enhance user experience and productivity, improve security, and accelerate our customers' journey to the cloud. Find out how to create your own LucidLink Filespace using Azure Blog Storage.
About LucidLink
LucidLink offers an innovative cloud-native file service designed specifically for extensive data access over distance. LucidLink Filespaces™ provides best-in-class security and high-performance scalability to run file-based workloads on object storage for maximum efficiency and productivity. The service is compatible with any object storage provider that utilizes cloud, on-prem, or hybrid storage, and it supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. LucidLink's customer base is multiplying in the media and entertainment sector, among managed service providers, and across government agencies. Investors currently include Baseline Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, S28 Capital, Fathom Capital, and Bright Cap Ventures. Founded in 2016 by former DataCore executives, LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices in Bulgaria, Europe, and Australia. For more information about LucidLink's resellers or partner program, please contact info@lucidlink.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and visit us at www.lucidlink.com.
