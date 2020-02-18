LucidLink Filespaces Now Available on Microsoft Azure

Filespaces allow on-premises applications to simply mount an Azure container in the cloud and use it as a local disk. Organizations gain the cost benefits of cloud storage while retaining the performance of on-premises network-attached storage (NAS) without the high cost of deploying, maintaining, or managing hardware. LucidLink Filespaces streams files on demand. It is ideal for distributed workflows, remote teams that collaborate across common data sets, and companies that need to provide secure data access to files regardless of file size or where the data is stored.

With LucidLink, customers deploy cloud object storage outside the traditional use cases of long-term retention and native S3 cloud applications. Common LucidLink use cases include:

Backup direct to cloud

Economical active archive

Remote access to cloud file servers

Production workloads on object storage

Team collaboration on shared data sets from anywhere

On-demand access to video surveillance data

LucidLink continues to deliver innovative solutions that enhance user experience and productivity, improve security, and accelerate our customers' journey to the cloud. Find out how to create your own LucidLink Filespace using Azure Blog Storage.

About LucidLink

LucidLink offers an innovative cloud-native file service designed specifically for extensive data access over distance. LucidLink Filespaces™ provides best-in-class security and high-performance scalability to run file-based workloads on object storage for maximum efficiency and productivity. The service is compatible with any object storage provider that utilizes cloud, on-prem, or hybrid storage, and it supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. LucidLink's customer base is multiplying in the media and entertainment sector, among managed service providers, and across government agencies. Investors currently include Baseline Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, S28 Capital, Fathom Capital, and Bright Cap Ventures. Founded in 2016 by former DataCore executives, LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices in Bulgaria, Europe, and Australia. For more information about LucidLink's resellers or partner program, please contact info@lucidlink.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and visit us at www.lucidlink.com.

