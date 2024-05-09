LucidLink Sweeps Product Awards at NAB Show 2024

Wins 2024 NAB Show Product of the Year Award for the Third Year in a Row and Named Best in Show by TV Tech magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink, the storage collaboration platform for the world's largest studios, brands, and creative professionals, has won multiple product awards at this year's NAB Show, which took place in Las Vegas April 13 – 17, 2024. LucidLink's collaboration platform was named the 2024 NAB Show Product of the Year Award winner for the third year, consecutively recognizing its technological innovation in 2022, 2023, and 2024. One of the most impressive honors in the media and entertainment industry, the award recognizes excellence in innovative new products and services in a competitive field in fifteen categories.

In addition to Product of the Year, LucidLink brought home the Best of Show award from TV Tech for the second consecutive year. The awards are judged by a panel of industry experts on the criteria of innovation, feature set, cost efficiency, and performance in serving the industry.

"This year's NAB Show was an unprecedented success," exclaimed Peter Thompson, CEO of LucidLink. "Winning both the Product of the Year from NAB and the Best of Show from TV Tech underscores our commitment to revolutionizing collaboration for creative teams worldwide. It's a testament to the ingenuity and tireless efforts of the LucidLink team to empower creatives to collaborate seamlessly from anywhere, allowing them to deliver their best work while massively increasing productivity."

LucidLink empowers content creators with instant access to data and seamless real-time collaboration. It redefines traditional file systems, offering unparalleled performance and accessibility for media assets stored in the cloud. LucidLink users enjoy:

real-time collaboration

fast access to files from anywhere

best-in-class security with TPN and SOC 2, Type II certifications

LucidLink enables hybrid or remote creative teams to get work done faster by enabling them to collaborate, edit, and share projects directly from the cloud in real-time. It allows customers to use any file type and creative application in their workflows while seamlessly accessing large media files with access to infinitely scalable and globally accessible cloud storage. Data is streamed in real-time from a single, centralized cloud repository secured with end-to-end Zero-Knowledge encryption.

At NAB 2024, LucidLink introduced the new LucidLink Panel for Adobe After Effects, designed to speed up workflows for creative editors and graphic artists dramatically. Creatives can proactively cache just the media needed in their composition directly within the application, creating a faster, more efficient, and seamless experience within After Effects. This panel follows the launch of the LucidLink Panel for Adobe Premiere® Pro in October of 2023, both unique in-app integrations.

NAB Show Product of the Year

This official awards program recognizes some of the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased by exhibitors at the NAB Show. NAB Show Product of the Year Award Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts and announced in a live awards ceremony at NAB Show on April 16. Nominated products had to come from companies exhibiting at the 2024 NAB Show and be delivered within the 2024 calendar year.

"NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace showcasing the latest trends and technology spanning creation, distribution, and monetization in the broadcast, media, and entertainment industry," said senior vice president and chief customer success officer Eric Trabb, NAB Global Connections and Events. "Congratulations to LucidLink for winning the prestigious 2024 NAB Show Product of the Year Award, a testament to the groundbreaking innovation embodied by LucidLink. Its profound impact on the content lifecycle underscores its pivotal role in empowering storytellers to navigate present challenges and embrace the opportunities of tomorrow."

TV Tech Best of Show

The TV Tech Best of Show awards recognize the very best products and solutions on display at NAB 2024, with hundreds of products and solutions considered. All entries were reviewed by a panel of industry experts, speakers, and editors. Factors considered include how diverse and comprehensive the product's features are, how easy it is to use and how it integrates with other products, and how innovative and unique it is within the market.

The Best of Show awards' editorial team has said that "we had to bring our largest team of judges to this year's show to keep up with the record number of entries. This highlights how fiercely competitive the awards are and how difficult it can be to stand out at a show like NAB." They continued, "Every winner should be immensely proud of their achievement; the quality throughout the field was extremely impressive, and all our judges left the show full of praise for the entrants they visited. Well done to all our Best of Show 2024 winners at NAB!"

About LucidLink

LucidLink gives creative professionals instant access to their data for real-time collaboration from anywhere. Its award-winning SaaS solution, Filespaces, provides best-in-class security and high-performance scalability to run cloud-based workflows for maximum efficiency and productivity in production and post-production environments. The service is compatible with most major cloud providers like AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, and IBM. It supports all major operating systems, including Linux, Windows, and macOS. LucidLink is privately held and headquartered in San Francisco, California. The company maintains an office in Sofia, Bulgaria, with remote employees across North America, Europe, and Australia. Visit us at lucidlink.com.

About NAB Show

NAB Show is the preeminent conference and exhibition driving the evolution of broadcast, media, and entertainment, held April 13-17, 2024 (Exhibits April 14-17) in Las Vegas. Produced by the National Association of Broadcasters, NAB Show is the ultimate marketplace for next-generation technology, inspiring superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption across multiple platforms, NAB Show ranked as one of the top fastest-growing shows in the United States, is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. Learn more at NABShow.com.

About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory, and public affairs. Through advocacy, education, and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses, and seize new opportunities in the digital age. More information is available at www.nab.org.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Clare Plaisted

PRComs

[email protected]

SOURCE LucidLink