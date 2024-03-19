LucidLink Named to Forbes List of America's Best Startup Employers of 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LucidLink, pioneers in high-performance remote collaboration storage for the world's largest studios, brands, and creative professionals, is pleased to announce its recognition as one of Forbes' Best Startup Employers of 2024.

Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers list, compiled in conjunction with Statista Inc., recognizes the top 500 startups displaying excellence across employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth. Millions of data points were gathered and analyzed. Out of 20,000 companies, 3,000 qualified for in-depth analysis, and 500 startups made the final ranking for distinguished corporate culture and employee engagement practices.

Peter Thompson, CEO and co-founder of Lucidlink, said, "When George Dochev and I founded LucidLink eight years ago, our vision was to pioneer innovation while prioritizing our people and fostering a vibrant culture. We've been incredibly fortunate to attract individuals who resonate with this vision and have joined us on this remarkable journey. It's a profound honor for Forbes to acknowledge what we've always believed – that the strength of a company lies in its people. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to nurturing a workplace where talent thrives and innovation flourishes."

LucidLink's recognition highlights its unwavering commitment to fostering excellence and innovation. Its industry-leading technology and culture have received numerous accolades, including National Association of Broadcasters Product of the Year in 2022 and 2023 and Inc. Magazine's Best US Workplaces in 2023.

This year's Best Startup Employers list is the fifth such ranking from Forbes and Statista, identifying the best-performing and most innovative startup employers. For consideration, companies must be headquartered in the US, founded between 2014 and 2021, employing at least 50 employees, and exhibiting a startup structure – which excludes spin-offs of large corporations.

About LucidLink:

LucidLink empowers creative professionals to work seamlessly from anywhere by rapidly enhancing collaboration and offering teams lightning-fast access to files and the creative apps they love. The cloud-based solution connects remote teams to project files of any size and type instantly and within seconds. It supports workflows from video and audio production to graphic design and more. LucidLink offers a familiar and flexible format, like a local drive so that creatives can drive, so creatives can collaborate without changing the way they work.

LucidLink was founded in 2016 and supports over one billion customer files across more than 40+ countries. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices in Sofia, Bulgaria, and employees across North America, Europe, and Australia. To learn more, visit https://lucidlink.com .

Europe, and Australia. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn , and visit us at lucidlink.com .

