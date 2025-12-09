Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford Celebrates Top Maternity Care Honors for Fifth Straight Year

Packard Children's continues to set high standards in maternal health and childbirth excellence

PALO ALTO, Calif., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fifth consecutive year, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford, an integral part of Stanford Medicine Children's Health, has proudly achieved the prestigious "High Performing" designation for maternity care from U.S. News & World Report. This distinguished recognition is awarded to fewer than half of the hospitals evaluated across the nation, reserved only for those demonstrating the highest standards in uncomplicated pregnancy care.

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford

This accolade underscores the exceptional services provided by Stanford Medicine Children's Health's Johnson Center for Pregnancy and Newborn Services, which shines in labor and delivery care for pregnancies. U.S. News evaluates hospitals based on cesarean section rates, rates of early elective delivery, complication rates among newborns, breastfeeding support, and the availability of vaginal births after cesarean.

"This recognition for five years in a row is a testament to the profound dedication and unparalleled expertise of our team, who tirelessly strive to improve outcomes and enhance the well-being of mothers and families within our community," said Yasser El-Sayed, MD, division chief of maternal-fetal medicine and obstetrics at Stanford Medicine and Ford Family Endowed obstetrician-in-chief at Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford. "This accolade underscores the trust our community places in us, recognizing our ongoing efforts to provide compassionate and innovative care. At Lucile Packard Children's Hospital, we take pride in being a beacon of excellence in maternity services, continuously adapting and growing to meet the needs of our patients."

The U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals for Maternity rankings assess ratings for maternity and perinatal care, comparing over 800 U.S. hospitals that participated in a 2024 survey. Fewer than half achieved the "High Performing" status. The ranking methodology considers various quality measures, including patient outcomes such as mortality and infection rates, available clinical resources, and adherence to best practices. These rankings serve as an essential resource for parents-to-be, aiding in evaluating key safety measures, services, amenities, and the availability of childbirth classes.

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford continues to be ranked by U.S. News & World Report as a Top Children's Hospital in the Nation and remains unwavering in its mission to deliver outstanding maternity care for expectant mothers and children. This recognition reinforces our steadfast commitment to excellence and the health and well-being of our community.

