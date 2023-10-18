Lucinity Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in the 2023 Gartner® Cool Vendors™ in Applying Generative AI to Banking report

News provided by

Lucinity

18 Oct, 2023, 09:16 ET

REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucinity is a leading SaaS platform for financial crime prevention. The company announced today that it has been recognized by Gartner as one of three Cool Vendors in a recent report, "Cool Vendors in Applying Generative AI to Banking." This report was published by Gartner Analysts Jasleen Kaur Sindhu, Agustín Rubini, and Moutusi Sau on October 4th, 2023. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of how Generative AI (GenAI) is transforming the industry by enabling banks to manage costs better, increase productivity, and mitigate risk. 

Guðmundur Kristjánsson (GK), Founder and CEO of Lucinity, states, "Being one of three Cool Vendors recognized in this Gartner report is significant for us. In a market that's increasingly interested in GenAI solutions, we believe this inclusion substantiates Lucinity's role as a trusted partner in FinCrime prevention. Financial institutions can now turn to us for a ready-made, scalable solution."

Addressing the GenAI challenges outlined by Gartner, GK adds, "We are acutely aware of the responsibilities that come with leveraging GenAI. As we continue our expansion, maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance will always be our top priority."

This report recommends that banking executives "prioritize high-value GenAI use cases and the value of the solutions in terms of competitive impact, business value, urgency, cost, and risk, by calculating incremental upfront and ongoing costs versus the business outcomes generated over time." It also serves as a guide to help banks identify partners who can help them achieve their goals of adopting GenAI into their business operations. 

This Gartner recognition is the latest in a series of industry recognitions for Lucinity, including its recent win as the Best Financial Crime Investigation and Reporting Tool in the 2023 AML Impact Awards presented by Datos Insights (previously Aite-Novarica Group) and its recognition by Sifted as one of the top 21 GenAI start-ups to watch. 

Gartner, Cool Vendors in Applying Generative AI to Banking, 4 October 2023. GARTNER and COOL VENDORS are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact

Celina Pablo
Senior Marketing Manager
[email protected] 
+354 792 4321

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2208676/Lucinity_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Lucinity

Also from this source

Lucinity Wins 2023 AML Impact Award for Best Financial Crime Investigation and Reporting Innovation by Datos Insights

Lucinity Wins 2023 AML Impact Award for Best Financial Crime Investigation and Reporting Innovation by Datos Insights

Lucinity, a leader in Generative AI solutions for financial crime prevention, is honored to announce that it has received the 2023 AML Impact Award...
Lucinity et Neterium s'associent pour offrir un filtrage en temps réel des transactions et des contreparties grâce au logiciel de prévention de la criminalité financière de Lucinity

Lucinity et Neterium s'associent pour offrir un filtrage en temps réel des transactions et des contreparties grâce au logiciel de prévention de la criminalité financière de Lucinity

Lucinity et Neterium ont annoncé un partenariat visant à intégrer des capacités de filtrage des transactions et des contreparties en temps réel au...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Financial Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.