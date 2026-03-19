Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers Goes Global With First International Launch in London

Fast-growing U.S. brand brings its premium, mobile dog grooming experience to the UK, marking a major milestone in its expansion

HOUSTON, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers, one of the fastest-growing mobile pet grooming brands in the United States, has announced its international debut with a planned launch in London, bringing its convenient, stress-free grooming experience to dog owners in the United Kingdom.

Founded in 2023, Lucky Dog has quickly scaled into more than 40 U.S. service areas across 20-plus states by delivering professional, one-on-one grooming directly to customers' driveways. The company's expansion into the U.K. reflects both rising global demand for convenience-based services and a growing shift toward lower-stress care for pets.

"For us, this was never just about grooming. It's about building a better kind of service business," said Edris Yousefi, founder of Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers. "When you combine convenience, real care for pets, and a model that empowers local owners, you end up with something that can scale in a meaningful way. London is the first step in what we see as a much bigger global opportunity."

The London market will be led by licensee Phil Mowat, who partnered closely with Yousefi to bring the concept overseas following extensive market research and planning.

"After seeing the strength of the brand and the opportunity in the UK market, I knew this was something special," said Mowat. "There's a clear demand for high-quality, convenient pet services here, and Lucky Dog delivers that in a way that truly puts pets first."

Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers London expects to begin service in summer 2026, rolling out mobile grooming vans across the area with plans to expand as demand grows. As the company continues to scale, this launch marks its first step into international expansion. For more information, visit luckydogmobilegroomers.com.

About Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers

Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers is redefining the pet-grooming experience by bringing professional, compassionate care directly to customers' driveways. Backed by pro groomers, personalized care, and convenience, Lucky Dog is taking its tail-wagging experience nationwide. With more than 75,000 dogs groomed, 1,000+ five-star Google reviews, and a rapidly growing U.S. presence, the brand continues its mission to make grooming easy by bringing care right to your home.

SOURCE Lucky Dog Mobile Groomers